Scrooge returns to the Great American Melodrama for The Holiday Extravaganza 

click to enlarge File Photo By Steve E. Miller

The Great American Melodrama's 2023 production of The Holiday Extravaganza is scheduled to open on Nov. 17. Performances of this annual holiday production will run through Dec. 31. The three-act show includes the venue's traditional retelling of A Christmas Carol, a fractured fairy tale opera segment, and a holiday-themed vaudeville act.

For more details, call the Great American Melodrama's box office at (805) 489-2499. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Check americanmelodrama.com for tickets and show times. Discounts for seniors, students, and children are available. Δ