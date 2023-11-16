Scrooge returns to the Great American Melodrama for The Holiday Extravaganza 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
The Great American Melodrama's 2023 production of The Holiday Extravaganza is scheduled to open on Nov. 17. Performances of this annual holiday production will run through Dec. 31. The three-act show includes the venue's traditional retelling of A Christmas Carol, a fractured fairy tale opera segment, and a holiday-themed vaudeville act.
For more details, call the Great American Melodrama's box office at (805) 489-2499. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Check americanmelodrama.com for tickets and show times. Discounts for seniors, students, and children are available. Δ