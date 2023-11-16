Prolific choreographer brings The Nutcracker to Arroyo Grande 

The Santa Maria Civic Ballet and Everybody Can DANCE present their annual, collaborative production of The Nutcracker, choreographed by Diane Rose Zink, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande on Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., and Nov. 26, at 3 p.m.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Clark Center For The Performing Arts

As the show's artistic director, Zink has helmed this unique version of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet since its Central Coast debut at the Santa Maria Town Center in 1987. Local actor Makai Copado, who played the Nutcracker Prince during Zink's 2022 production, reprises the role in this year's iteration. The cast also includes Everybody Can DANCE alumna Juliet Peck as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The show is described as "journey through the wonder of first love and the joys of the season," in press materials. The plot opens on Christmas Eve with a young girl named Clara and her godfather, who gifts her a wooden toy soldier for Christmas. Later that night, Clara has a nightmare about giant mice breaking into her home, led by the evil Mouse King. It's up to her toy soldier, the Nutcracker Prince, to defeat the rodent army.

Tickets to The Nutcracker are $20 for children and $25 for adults. To find out more about the program and other upcoming shows hosted by the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, call the venue's box office at (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org. The Clark Center is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande.

The box office is open one hour prior to each performance, and regularly Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m., and every Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. For more info on either Everybody Can DANCE or the Santa Maria Civic Ballet, visit facebook.com/ecdsmcb. Δ