February 08, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Monarch Books hosts reading, signing with children's author Patricia Toht 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF MONARCH BOOKS
  • Image Courtesy Of Monarch Books

To celebrate the release of her new children's book, Taxi, Go!, author Patricia Toht will host a free reading and book signing event at Monarch Books in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Illustrated by artist Maria Karipidou, Taxi, Go! follows the journey of a taxi that picks up and drops off various passengers throughout the story. The book was published by Candlewick Press in the U.S. and Walker Children's Books in the U.K., where it was released in January. Taxi, Go! will be available from retailers in the U.S. starting on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

There is no entry fee to attend the upcoming event. Copies of Toht's new book are available to order in advance at monarchbooks805.com. For more info on Toht and her books, visit patriciatoht.com.

Call (805) 668-6300 or email [email protected] for more details on Monarch Books, located at 201 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. The local bookstore is open Sundays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Δ

