Clark Center for the Performing Arts pays tribute to Whitney Houston in Arroyo Grande 

Belinda Davids will portray Whitney Houston in an upcoming tribute show at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. The venue's sole performance of the touring two-hour production, titled The Greatest Love of All, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Clark Center For The Performing Arts

According to press materials, the show celebrates Houston's musical legacy with renditions of some of her greatest hits, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "How Will I Know," "One Moment in Time," "I Have Nothing," "Run to You," "Didn't We Almost Have It," "Greatest Love of All, "I'm Every Woman," "Queen of the Night," "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)," "Million Dollar Bill," and more.

Admission to The Greatest Love of All ranges between $45 and $75. Tickets are available in advance online at my805tix.com. For more info on the show and other upcoming events hosted by the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, call the venue at (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org.

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ