John Craigie headlines closing night of the Live Oak Music Festival 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Bobby Cochran

PAGAN CHURCH IS CALLING Portland-based singer-songwriter John Craigie, back by NorCal roots act The Coffis Brothers, headlines the last night of the three-day Live Oak Music Festival on June 16.

As of Tuesday morning, there were still camping and day tickets available for all three days of the Live Oak Music Festival—Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16—at El Chorro Regional Park, which kind of blows me away. Usually Saturday is sold out by now, so don't delay.

A couple of weeks ago, I told you about the Friday lineup, last week I told you about Saturday, so what about closing night, Sunday, June 16? It's going to be awesome.

The headliner is singer-songwriter John Craigie, who writes these deeply felt and touchingly poignant songs, and in between, he entertains the crowd with his hilarious audience patter. His new album is Pagan Church (2024). He's often solo, but he'll be joined by the equally talented rootsy act The Coffis Brothers, who'll play a short set at the Beer Garden stage in the afternoon (2:15 to 3 p.m.) before joining Craigie on the KCBX Stage from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

I'm also excited about the country blues and punk act Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, playing at Stage Too (3:30 to 4:45 p.m.). It's goin' be a foot-stompin' good time.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Yulissa Mendoza

ENCORE PERFORMANCE East LA-based Las Cafeteras—purveyors of Afro-Mexican, Americana, soul, Son Jarocho, roots, rock, and hip-hop sounds—are back by popular demand, playing Saturday night of the Live Oak Music Festival on June 15.

Also on Sunday, June 16, check out folk harmonies by Murphy Wylde, singer-songwriter Dave Tate, California soulgrass by Miss Leo & the Handsome Fellers, rocking folky-bluesy gospelgrass by Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, roots and soul Americana by Melissa Carper, jamgrass by Hot Buttered Rum, and dub-hop reggae and soul by Boostive.

The whole festival will be amazing! Don't forget that on Saturday, June 15, back by popular demand, East LA-Afro-Mexican and beyond band Las Cafeteras returns to the KCBX Stage (6:45 to 8 p.m.). This was last year's crowd favorite, so they were invited back. Hope to see you there!

Otter Productions, Inc.

Time to go back to the beach when Otter Productions Inc. starts off their summer concert season at the Avila Beach Golf Resort with country sensation Brett Young on Sunday, June 16 (gates at 4 p.m.; show at 5; all ages; $54.74 to $180.09 at tixr.com).

Young came late to music. The former college baseball pitcher took up songwriting after an elbow injury sidelined his sports career. His debut self-titled EP was released in 2016 and generated the single "Sleep Without You," which landed Young on the musical map, a spot secured by a second single off the EP, "In Case You Didn't Know." Just like that, his music career was soaring.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of BMIG Records

THROWING HEAT Otter Productions, Inc. presents former college baseball pitcher turned country hitmaker Brett Young at Avila Beach Golf Resort on June 16.

He's since released four full-length albums, most recently Across the Sheets (2023), as well as charting singles such as "Mercy," "Like I Loved You," "Here Tonight," "Catch," "Lady," and "You Didn't."

Fellow country stars Jonathan Hutcherson and Drew Green open.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Crackerfarm

BROTHER POWER Americana act The Avett Brothers return to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on June 15.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

If you're not familiar, the video for "Country Kid" off The Avett Brothers' new self-titled album out last month is a great introduction to this jangly North Carolina folk rock band. It perfectly represents the band's propulsive string and drum sound, and the lyrics demonstrate songwriters Scott and Seth Avett's poetic word play.

"I was a country kid through and through/ I got my bare feet bit by a wreckin' crew/ Of fire ants on a mission for total domination of the front yard// Three years old on a ramshackle farm/ Winnie-the-Pooh in the crook of my arm/ Brother and sister not meaning no harm, pickin' on me."

They really know how to paint a picture, and this Saturday, June 15, The Avett Brothers play Vina Robles Amphitheatre (8 p.m.; all ages; $59.50 to $129.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com).

The three-time Grammy Award nominees now have 11 albums under their belts, a deep catalog of chart-topping music, and a 2017 documentary, May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio). Terrific band and a terrific live show.

The Siren

Don't forget New Orleans "singer-songwriter/pop/Americana/dark ballads/up-tempo indie dance music" aficionados Bon Bon Vivant return to The Siren this week with old-school rockabilly and early rock act Crown City Bombers on Thursday, June 13 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 at tixr.com).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cassie B

SWIFTIES UNITE Tay by the Bay—A Tribute to Taylor Swift featuring Cassie B, comes to The Siren on June 14. Hear the hits live.

Alright, Swifties, here comes your jam when Tay by the Bay—A Tribute to Taylor Swift featuring Cassie B comes to The Siren on Friday, June 14 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at tixr.com). "With her distinct style, legendary catalog of music, and a stage presence like no other, it's easy to see why Taylor Swift is one of the most successful and influential artists of the 21st century," organizers announced. "This tribute, created by Cassie B and developed at UC San Diego, features all of Taylor's top hits, including 'Shake It Off,' 'Blank Space,' 'Love Story,' and many more. Join Cassie B in her wildest dream, celebrating the music of Taylor Swift."

Finally, get ready for a night of homage. Allman Brothers tribute act Midnight Rider and all-female Aerosmith tribute Ragdolls play on Saturday, June 15 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30 at tixr.com). That's a whole lotta swaggering classic rock coming at you.

Rod & Hammer Rock

Imagine a Black Sabbath heavy metal tribute band that uses lyrics and imagery centered on fast food, and voilà! Mac Sabbath! They're the self-appointed founders of "drive-thru metal," and they'll play a SLO Brew Live concert at Rod & Hammer Rock with Punk Rock Time Machine on Thursday, June 20 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). What could go wrong?

click to enlarge Photos Courtesy Of Sara Petite And John Surge

SO-CAL COUNTRY Americana singer-songwriter Sara Petite and roots act John Surge and the Haymakers share the bill at the Pour House on June 13.

More music ...

Sara Petite, one of San Diego's top Americana-country acts, and John Surge and the Haymakers, one of LA's premier roots music acts, play a double bill at the Pour House on Thursday, June 13 (7 p.m.; $5). Petite was recently named "Best Country/Americana Artist" by the San Diego Music Awards and is touring in support of her seventh studio album, The Empress. Surge and company "are known for red-hot live shows and a California country sound that weaves together classic country, rock 'n' roll, blues, and folk styles into a spirited feel-good blend," according to their bio.

Singer-songwriter and Alligator Records recording artist Eric Lindell plays The Pour House on Saturday, June 15 (7 p.m.; $25 presale at eventbrite.com or $33 day of show). He started playing in NorCal and eventually moved to New Orleans where he caught the attention of Alligator Records. He only plays about 100 shows a year, and I think this may be his first go-around on the Central Coast.

The Ray Chang Combo plays Puffers of Pismo on Tuesday, June 18 (5:30 p.m.; all ages; free) as part of the Launch Party for JazzFest Central Coast 2024. Hosted by The Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club, JazzFest arrives the last weekend of October. If you want to get your two cents in, show up for socializing and jazz music at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 6:15 Q-and-A and a second set of jazz at 7ish. Δ

