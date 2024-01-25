Got a News Tip?
January 25, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

February marks premiere of new musical in Morro Bay 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF BY THE SEA PRODUCTIONS
  • Image Courtesy Of By The Sea Productions

By the Sea Productions presents a new original musical, It Takes Two: Brand New Songs About Same Old Love, which is set to open in Morro Bay on Friday, Feb. 23. Early registration is recommended, as the show's venue is limited to 45 seats per performance.

Written by Mark Pietri and Michael Kaplan (who also directed the show), It Takes Two features 19 original songs and celebrates "the risky business of falling in love" with stories of first crushes, missed chances, heartbreaks, soulmates, and more, according to press materials.

Select performances of the show will be held through Sunday, March 3, at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church, located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay.

For showtimes and more info on the musical, call By The Sea Productions at (805) 776-3287 or visit bytheseaproductions.org. General admission is $25, and tickets to the show are available in advance at my805tix.com. Δ

