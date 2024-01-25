Prolific touring comedian Subhah Agarwal headlines SLO show 

SLOFunny Comedy presents its next stand-up show at Dairy Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Jan. 27, with performances held at 6:30 and 9 p.m. The early show is described as "rated light R," while the latter is "rated R," according to press materials. Both shows feature strong language and adult material.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLOFunny Comedy

The show's headliner is popular touring comedian Subhah Agarwal, widely known for touring at clubs across the country as well as her writing work on titles for Netflix, Hulu, Comedy Central, and other companies. She's also appeared in an acting capacity in shows such as Westworld and General Hospital.

The upcoming SLOFunny Comedy show will also feature sets from comedians Anthony K, Cat Alvarado, and Mark Fernandez, and is hosted by Daniel Eachus. Born and raised in Fresno, Eachus left his hometown to attend college in Long Beach, where he also performed comedy across the city's stand-up circuit by night.

According to press materials, Eachus became the youngest finalist to compete in the Funniest Comic in Los Angeles contest, and has worked as a professional stand-up ever since.

Doors will open 30 minutes before both the 6:30 and 9 p.m. performances of the upcoming SLOFunny Comedy event. Tickets to both shows are available in advance at my805tix.com. Admission ranges between $25 and $40.

Dairy Creek Golf Course is located at 2990 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ