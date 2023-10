click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Edwards Barn

The Fall Market at the Edwards Barn in Nipomo will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two-day event will feature a variety of artisan booths, local vendors on-site, food opportunities, and live music.

Call (805) 929-1673 for more details. The Edwards Barn is located at 1095 Pomeroy Road, Nipomo. Δ