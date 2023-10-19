Got a News Tip?
October 19, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama spoofs Beauty and the Beast with latest production 

By

Performances of Trudy and the Beast, a parody of Beauty and the Beast, run through Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Great American Melodrama in Oceano. Showtimes for the local theater group's latest production are Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and every Sunday at 6 p.m.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE GREAT AMERICAN MELODRAMA
  • Image Courtesy Of The Great American Melodrama

The spoof is described as breathing "fresh life" into the "tale as old as time" with some sci-fi twists, according to press materials. The story's plot begins with mysterious sightings of a strange half-man, half-fish creature, who is spotted near the lagoon on the 13th hole of the Black Lake Golf Course in Nipomo.

Trudy, described as an avid golfer in press materials, initially dismisses rumors of the creature, calling it an urban legend. Her stance changes when the creature "takes a particular interest" in Trudy, to the surprise and horror of the community. Plot absurdities aside, attendees of the show can look forward to a plethora of song parodies and pop culture references laced throughout the production.

Thirty minutes before each performance of Trudy and the Beast, the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar opens for attendees to enjoy, and it reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks.

Visit americanmelodrama.com for tickets to Trudy and the Beast or more info on the Great American Melodrama and its rotating lineup of shows. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the theater's box office, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission to Trudy and the Beast ranges between $30 and $36, with discounts available for children (ages 12 and under), students (ages 13 to 18), seniors (ages 62 and older), and active and retired military.

Call (805) 489-2499 for additional details. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Δ

