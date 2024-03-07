Dune: Part Two 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

SPICY! Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) return for part 2 of the sci-fi epic Dune, screening in local theaters.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Bay, Colony, Downtown Centre, Park, Stadium 10

Co-writer and director Denis Villeneuve returns to his epic screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's famed 1965 science fiction novel about a future feudal interstellar society of competing noble houses controlling planetary fiefs. The story centers on young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), whose family house controls Arrakis, a desert planet whose export is "Spice," a drug that extends life and enhances the mental abilities that make space navigation possible.

If you haven't seen the first part, watch it first unless you're familiar enough with the novel to catch up. In part 1, House Atreides is targeted by power-hungry House Harkonnen, who conspired to control the planet and its wealth. After losing a battle, Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) escaped and sought refuge with the Fremen, Arrakis' indigenous people.

Paul unites with Fremen Chani (Zendaya) as he seeks revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. His problem is the Fremen believe he's the prophesied one to free them and their planet. If you saw the first, you're going to see this no matter what anyone says, but I'm happy to report this is visually stunning, with a pumping score, effective performances, spectacular special effects, and a satisfying reverence for its source material. Oh, and giant freaking worms! (166 min.) Δ