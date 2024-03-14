click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA Three women's lives are upended by a prolific stalker who infiltrates their social media accounts, in Can I Tell You a Secret?, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Max

Three women recount their ordeal involving an online stalker who seems to be out to destroy their lives. All three have a very active social media presence that gets infiltrated by a mysterious figure who will go to mind-boggling lengths to torture his victims. The women were all inundated with threatening messages that proved relentless.

The police were uninterested in helping, dismissing the women as having overactive imaginations. But when one of the women is able to hunt down a name, Police Constable Kevin Anderson starts to unravel a much larger web of victims. Matthew Hardy had been caught stalking before, and it seems he was back at his old tricks.

Cutting between interviews from old classmates of Matthew, the growing pool of victims, and the police who did take the case seriously, this series spells out the crimes of a man who never quite learned how to be in society and who took his ability to find information about his victims to the extreme. Done in two parts, this series is a cautionary reminder that the life we share online can easily be stolen and used against us. (Two 51-min. episodes) Δ