Beehive brings the boogie and celebrates famous 60s singers at SLO Rep 

Looking for a toe-tapping combo of nostalgia and live music? Look no further than the SLO Repertory Theatre's latest production.

"It's a musical review of the iconic sounds of the '60s," Michael Wilkins said. "Not only in terms of the concept but also in the way that it's a live band performance built into this historical review."

SIXTIES SPECTACULAR According to SLO Rep Music Director Michael Wilkins, Beehive will ride the waves of nostalgia, bring the boogie, make you dance.

Wilkins serves as the music director for the theater's latest production, Beehive, opening on Feb. 9. The Larry Gallagher-created musical celebrates the iconic tunes of artists including Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, and Aretha Franklin.

Beehive is also the theater's way of celebrating Black History Month throughout February. These efforts include a special preview showing on Feb. 8 with the proceeds going to social justice advocacy group R.A.C.E. Matters SLO.

Wilkins said that the group bringing Beehive to life is full of talented individual performers and is also fantastic at honoring the legacy of music, which serves as an touchstone for him and other musicians.

"This is stuff that has not only stood the test of time but also serves as constant inspiration for the music that came after it," Wilkins said. "It's why we wanted to bring in a group of talented singers and musicians to help do the songs justice."

TALENTED TEAM Natalie Mara is among the team of six women bringing a score of '60s classics to life in Beehive, a musical celebration of female singers opening at SLO Rep on Feb. 9.

That group consists of Natalie Mara, Meggie Siegrist, Africa Turner, Asha Brownie-Gordon, Meami Maszewski, Mia Mekjian.

"These singers are top-notch," Wilkins said. "I really could not ask for more as a musical director, especially with the energy they bring solely with their vocals."

These singers are not performing onstage to a backing track—Wilkins said the theater brought in a live three-piece band that plays local venues around SLO to serve as the backing band.

"They are a group called The Heavy Cats, and we are super lucky to have them adding even more authenticity to this performance," he said of the group consisting of Bill Starling on guitar, Steve Philip on bass guitar, and Chuck Neely on drums. "To be able to play keys and lead this group that already has this pre-established chemistry with each other is a real treat."

HEAVY HITTERS Local band The Heavy Cats—left to right, Steve Philip on bass, Chuck Neely on drums, and Bill Starling on guitar—is the backing band playing the live music behind SLO Rep's latest production, Beehive.

But having a live band backing up these singers presents its unique challenges, especially when performing in the smaller black box space where SLO Rep puts on shows.

"We are prepared to adjust the sound mixing as much as we need to ensure that it remains to our expectations," he said. "But I'm certain we have it down to the point where only small adjustments need to be made now that we are onto our final rehearsals."

Wilkins also said the singers have worked night and day to perfect the dancing they're performing while singing—a daunting task he said they have lived up to spectacularly.

"Our director and choreographer, Keenon Hooks, has done a wonderful job creating something that matches the energy of the songs, whether that is fast or slow," Wilkins said. "You add those dancing numbers in with everything else, and you get a showstopping experience like no other."

The singers' musical abilities are what Wilkins said is most important for him as the music director because it was those female musicians in the '60s who should be the focus more than anything else.

"It's putting a focus on these iconic female singers that, while they were certainly appreciated in the era when they performed, it wasn't fully understood just how talented they were," he said. "With the performance of the singers in Beehive, we have been able to elevate those performances and put them at the front and center."

Wilkins said Beehive is something everyone should try to experience at least once.

"It's one big, long piece that we are performing in this wild ride tribute to these great artists," he said. "It's fun, it'll get people dancing, and most importantly—like the music was in the '60s—it's in your face." Δ

