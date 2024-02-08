Got a News Tip?
February 08, 2024 Opinion » Letters

We shouldn't be obligated to hand out free rides 

I want to commend Kathi Mendes Gulley for having the guts to write her editorial, "Lost faith," in the Feb. 1 edition of your paper. She is expressing exactly what so many of us believe, but most are afraid to say. Kathi is telling the truth. Will unlimited billions in taxpayer dollars funneled into the Homeless Industrial Complex take care of the problem? I don't think so. It's going to take leaders with a backbone at all levels of government and nonprofits to be honest about this issue. Like Kathi, I feel compassionate about my neighbors who are unable to take care of themselves and will help them out. But, for those homeless that should have some skin in the game, the hardworking taxpayers trying to survive in this state shouldn't be obligated to give them a free ride.

Paul C. Hertel

Arroyo Grande

