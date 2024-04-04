Got a News Tip?
April 04, 2024

Arroyo Grande's Monarch Books hosts local author fair 

Six writers are slated to participate in the upcoming Local Author Book Faire at Monarch Books in Arroyo Grande on Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission to attend the event is free. Attendees of the local author fair will have the opportunity to purchase books by the program's featured authors, who will also be available during the event to sign copies.

FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF TANEESHA REGEZ
  • File Photo Courtesy Of Taneesha Regez

The event's featured writers are Sally Dallas (Deceptions of Chenille, Death is Personal), Richard Kurrasch (Acres of Oak: A Pastor Rethinks Church in the 21st Century), Carolyn Rohrbach (Glint of Light: 23 End-Of-Life Stories), Teresa J. Rhyne (Poppy in the Wild: A Lost Dog, 1,500 Acres of Wilderness, and the Dogged Determination to Bring Her Home), and co-author duo Terry Willey and Carol Baker (Time Travel for Fun and Prophet).

To find out more about the local author fair and other upcoming programs hosted by Monarch Books, call (805) 668-6300, visit [email protected]. Monarch Books is located at 201 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Δ

