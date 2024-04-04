Friendly Neighborhood Big Band pays tribute to Frank Sinatra at benefit concert 

The Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church presents the Friendly Neighborhood Big Band live in concert on Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. The local ensemble will perform covers of popular songs made famous by Frank Sinatra during the program, titled Sinatra: The Music of Frank Sinatra.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Friendly Neighborhood Big Band

According to the 16-piece band's Facebook page, the featured members of the Friendly Neighborhood Big Band reside in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The group specializes in jazz standards and has access to more than 2,000 songs from various composers and arrangers.

Over the years since its formation in 2019, the jazz ensemble has performed at venues in various cities across the Central Coast, including Santa Margarita, Grover Beach, Nipomo, Lompoc, and Solvang. For more info on the Friendly Neighborhood Big Band, visit facebook.com/groups/fnbigband or email [email protected].

While admission to the Friendly Neighborhood Big Band's upcoming concert in Nipomo is free, donations will be collected to benefit the Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 1235 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. Δ