Married on a budget: Discover local hidden gems with gorgeous scenery at an affordable cost 

CEREMONY SPOT The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, run by the History Center of San Luis Obispo County, offers a wooded spot for a wedding ceremony surrounded by beautiful flowers.

SLO County has some of the most beautiful scenery in California, including vineyards, botanical gardens, historic sites, and scenic views of the Central Coast—making it an ideal place to plan a wedding.

But weddings can get pretty pricey on the Central Coast, including the costs of renting the perfect venue. Here are a few local hidden gems at an affordable price.

Pioneer Home Farms

2775 Pioneer Ranch Road, Templeton

(805) 434-8181

[email protected]

pioneerhomefarms.com/venue

Located on a beautiful, family-owned farm, you can snag Pioneer Home Farms for less than $3,000.

"We have a half-acre orchard that is peppered with about 18 fruit trees," Pioneer Home Farms owner Sheryl Stuetzel told New Times. "We started just organically having people ask us if they could have the space for different events, and towards the end of November 2023, we started marketing it for events."

Stuetzel said the space is perfect for smaller weddings, with a venue that can hold around 60 people comfortably and maxes out at around 80.

"Our standard price includes access to the orchard for eight hours, while also including access to our bridal suite that we call the Garden Getaway," she said. "So, the Garden Getaway is included for six hours, we also include a bartender for six hours and access to the orchard for a rehearsal before the wedding. For all four of those things, we charge $2,500."

Although Pioneer can provide a bartender, Stuetzel said they don't provide alcohol or catering.

"One of the things that makes our venue unique is that we allow you to bring in your own food and drinks," she said. "This option makes it even more affordable for someone who's on a budget."

Stuetzel said weddings booked Monday through Thursday are only $1,500, and the farm doesn't offer Sunday services.

"Since we're only an outdoor venue, our highest season is definitely April through October," she said. "We actually don't recommend weddings in the dead of winter because we're not really suited for freezing weather."

History Center of San Luis Obispo County—Dallidet Adobe and Gardens

TABLE TALK The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens' rental fees include the use of tables and chairs for wedding receptions.

1185 Pacific St., SLO

(805) 543-0638

[email protected]

historycenterslo.org/rentals

With a rich and vibrant history dating back to 1856, the Dallidet Adobe and Gardens in SLO, operated by the History Center of San Luis Obispo County, could be the perfect venue for those looking to add a historic touch.

"This is a great place for wine history, French and Mexican history, and even architectural history," venue manager Stacey Avelar told New Times. "We have you covered on all counts."

Avelar said prices depend on a few factors, including the size of the wedding party, the length of the stay, and time of year. However, with the most expensive option being $4,500 from March through early November for eight hours of use, it's still an affordable venue with lots of character.

Prices do drop to $3,900 from November to February, she said.

"We also do smaller packages, which include a four-hour ceremony and three tiers," she said. "The first tier is $1,000 for up to 20 people, $1,400 for up to 60 people, and $1,800 for up to 130 people."

Couples can pick between three seating options, bridal suites, personal restrooms for the bridal party and more for guests, and a vendor list of those that are properly insured.

"We just planted a butterfly garden that's actually being worked on right now and that should take a couple years to fill in, but we'll have a new area of interest," Avelar said.

SLO Botanical Garden

3450 Dairy Creek Road, SLO

(805) 541-1400

[email protected]

slobg.org

Located directly across from Cuesta College, the SLO Botanical Garden has an array of beautiful plants and a venue for a decent price.

"We have spaces that are perfect for intimate ceremonies that hold about 45 to 50 people and an indoor pavilion that can hold about 96," Director of Development Dana Sundblad told New Times. "If we combine our indoor and outdoor spaces, we can hold closer to 185."

Sunblad said the SLO Botanical Garden coordinators work with couples to figure out what their price range is to help work with their budget.

"If someone wanted to do a small ceremony here, our spaces are rented at $125 to $200 an hour depending on the day of the week," she said. "But for a Saturday night rental it's closer to $3,000 for both our indoor and outdoor spaces."

The garden prices everything a la carte so couples can pick and choose what they want and make it more affordable, Sunblad said.

"If you need to rent linens, tables, or chairs from us that's fine, or if you want to bring your own stuff that's fine also," she said. "We have a commercial kitchen on-site, so if you want to use that for cooking or your caterer wants to use it, that works too."

Unlike other venues, Sunblad said winter is the most picturesque time of the year at the SLO Botanical Garden because the plants are the greenest, making for beautiful photos. Δ

