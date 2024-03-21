Spring Arts Annual 2024 

click to enlarge Cover Courtesy Photo By Knocking Bird Creative

BREAK THE HUMDRUM The Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande presents TAIKOPROJECT live in concert on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the show range between $25 and $65. Visit clarkcenter.org for more info.

Spring 2024 is here! Happy blooming and fun-in-the-sun season! New Times is ready and we're here to help you celebrate with our annual Spring Arts issue. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood pulled all gallery exhibits, art lessons, plays, live music, crafting activities, wine celebrations, street fairs, and food festivals into one place just for you! Check out the fun that's waiting for your future.

Read the entire issue here!