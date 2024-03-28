click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

DUKE IT OUT Theo James stars as Eddie Horniman, the new Duke of Halstead, who discovered his inherited estate houses a criminal weed growing enterprise, in Guy Ritchie's TV series The Gentlemen, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, The Covenant) created this action comedy TV series, which is a spinoff of his 2019 film of the same name, about newly minted 10th Duke of Halstead Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who inherits his father's 15,000-acre estate only to discover it houses a sprawling underground marijuana cultivation enterprise run by imprisoned crime boss Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) and managed by his daughter, Susie (Kaya Scodelario).

Eddie, a former United Nations peacekeeping officer, ended up with the title and estate after his ne'er-do-well elder brother, Freddy (Daniel Ings), was passed over due to his cocaine addiction and general inability to manage his life. Eddie discovers he needs to bail his brother out of debts while also trying to extract his family from involvement with the Glass crime family, which has no intention of leaving and has similar operations under other cash-strapped royal estates.

Naturally, there are all manner of eccentric criminal characters about, as well as dangerous and violent situations, and much of the fun is watching assured and capable Eddie navigate this unfamiliar criminal world while juggling his buffoonish brother. (eight 45- to 60-min. episodes) Δ