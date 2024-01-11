Got a News Tip?
January 11, 2024 Opinion » Letters

Vote to save democracy 

Three years ago, we all witnessed a violent mob descend on the Capitol, costing people their lives, because one man—Donald Trump—spread lies about a "stolen" election.

The Jan. 6 insurrection was an attack on our democracy and our freedom to vote. Our nation came dangerously close to a coup orchestrated from within the Oval Office and the halls of Congress by President Trump and his allies.

But it didn't end there. Trump and his allies are laying the groundwork for a second presidency even more extreme and authoritarian than the last.

Should he win the 2024 presidential election, Trump is already planning to pardon himself and his allies of crimes committed on Jan. 6, purge the federal government of officials who disagree with him, use the Department of Justice to exact political revenge, and even unleash the military on civilians exercising their First Amendment rights.

These threats are serious, and if Trump is able to claim power again, he will do everything he can to bring democracy to its knees, backed by MAGA allies in Congress, on the Supreme Court, and in state legislatures. Preserving our democracy takes work—and this year, we must all do our part. It's up to all of us to ensure Trump and his allies do not return to power.

Sue Hogan

San Luis Obispo

