May 16, 2024 Opinion » Letters

The problem with student demonstrations 

The recent demonstrations on college campuses from Columbia to UCLA and in between are not grassroots efforts growing organically in most cases. The abundance of similar tents, identical signs, posters and chants, and non-students debunks the idea of spontaneity.

When serious students and professors are prevented from class, are threatened, when buildings are taken over and damaged, when students refuse to disperse, then resist police with pepper spray, bear spray, and plywood shields, and more, few of these are peaceful demonstrations.

Ronald Oswald

Morro Bay

