Seminal hardcore punk band Black Flag plays The Siren on Jan. 18 

I got into Black Flag during their Henry Rollins era (1981 to 1985), but they formed back in 1976 by the band's only continuous member, Greg Ginn (guitar and primary songwriter), who first called his band Panic. They continued through a number of personnel changes—if I count correctly, the band has had 26 different members—with a breakup in 1986 and reunions in 2003, 2013, and most recently in 2019, going strong ever since.

STILL HARD-CORE Numbskull and Good Medicine presents Black Flag at The Siren on Jan. 18.

When they play a Numbskull and Good Medicine show on Thursday, Jan. 18, at The Siren, they'll play their second album, My War, in its entirety during the first set and their greatest hits during the second. My War is an interesting choice. After releasing their debut, Damaged (1981), their 1984 follow-up was met with some controversy. While the A-side sounded like their first album, the B-side reminded a lot of listeners of Black Sabbath's slower dirge. However, the B-side influenced hard-core bands like the Melvins, Mudhoney, and Nirvana. My War has withstood the test of time.

Current vocalist Mike Vallely first sang with the band as a guest vocalist in 2003 before becoming the band's fifth vocalist in 2014. If you're a fan of early hard-core punk, don't miss Black Flag (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $29 at goodmedicinepresents.com).

Also at The Siren ...

If you're ready to rock out, see Eric Sardinas with Marco Mendoza in a double headline show on Friday, Jan. 12 (6:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at tixr.com). Sardinas is a slide and electric guitar blues-rock singer-songwriter. He names Charley Patton, Bukka White, Big Bill Broonzy, Elmore James, and Muddy Waters as influences.

Mendoza is a legendary rock bassist who's played and recorded with Whitesnake, Journey, Thin Lizzy, and Ted Nugent. "Playing with intensity all over the world nonstop and loving every minute of it has been my inspiration," Sardinas explained in press materials. "That's why I get up in the morning and what I live for. Making music keeps me in the moment, allowing my heart to speak to people."

COSMIC AMERICANA High-energy genre jumpers, Boot Juice, plays The Siren on Jan. 13.

Boot Juice returns to Morro Bay with singer-songwriter opening act Matt Axton on Saturday, Jan. 13 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 at tixr.com). Hailing from NorCal, Boot Juice "features electric and acoustic guitars, three vocalists, bass, drums, saxophone, and trumpet," according to their bio. "Inspired by the likes of The Band and Railroad Earth with an intensely energetic show reminiscent of Talking Heads, Boot Juice has been gaining buzz with their vibrant performances and party-sparking reputation."

Axton is the son of Hoyt Axton, a legendary singer-songwriter whose hits include Three Dog Night's "Joy to the World" and "Never Been to Spain," Steppenwolf's "The Pusher," and Ringo Starr's "The No No Song." Matt's grandmother, Mae Boren Axton, co-wrote Elvis Presley's first No. 1 hit "Heartbreak Hotel." He's following in his family's songwriting tradition, focusing on the Americana genre.

Reckless Ones, an LA-based roots rock trio, play on Sunday, Jan. 14 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). According to their bio, they "blend Americana with their own unique rock 'n' roll swagger to create music that is both classic and completely new." The Centuries open.

The Clark Center

In the 1940s in African American neighborhoods in big cities across the country, it wasn't unusual to see young men gathered on street corners to sing harmonies together. The Doo Wop Project, which plays The Clark Center on Monday, Jan. 15 (7 p.m.; $39 to $65 at clarkcenter.org), pays tribute to this unique form of American music.

STREET CORNER SERENADE The Doo Wop Project performs at The Clark Center on Jan. 15.

The ensemble includes stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, and according to press materials, the show "begins at the beginning, tracing the inception of group singing developed by inner city African Americans performing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today."

Fremont Theater

Boogie down to your favorite ABBA songs when Gimme Gimme Disco returns on Friday, Jan. 12 (8 p.m.; all ages; $13 at prekindle.com). This DJ dance party focuses on ABBA, but you'll hear other disco hits from the '70s and '80s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, and more. Disco attire encouraged.

Tickle your funny bone with Ismo on his Watch Your Language Tour on Thursday, Jan. 18 (7:30 p.m.; ages 12 and older; $39.50 to $49.50 at prekindle.com). Born Ismo Mikael Leikola, the Finnish stand-up comic made his U.S. debut in 2014, when he won "The Funniest Person in the World" competition at Laugh Factory.

More music ...

Pianist W. Terrence Spiller will play three innovative compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Béla Bartók, and Frédéric Chopin on Friday, Jan. 12 (7:30 p.m.; $20 at (805) 756-4849) in Cal Poly's Spanos Theatre. Bach's "Italian Concerto," BWV 971 in F Major, opens the recital, followed by Bartók's "14 Bagatelles" and finally Chopin's "Four Ballades."

Vibraphonist Tom Brown begins a bi-monthly artist in residence series at the Paso Robles Brewing Co. this Saturday, Jan. 13, with a revolving cast of side players delivering bebop, blues, and Latin jazz. It will continue on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 2 to 5 p.m. through Saturday, March 23. The first installment features pianist George Stone, bassist Ken Hustad, and drummer Darrell Voss.

The reconstituted SLO Blues Society has another hot concert cooked up for you, this time in the SLO Odd Fellows Hall. The Chicago Blues Revue plays this Saturday, Jan. 13 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $32 at my805tix.com), with local favorites, The Cinders, opening the show.

The Chicago Blues Revue includes Oscar Wilson on vocals, guitar great Billy Flynn, pianist Carl "Sonny" Leland, and drummer Wes Starr. Wilson was born in Chicago into a musical family and taught himself how to play guitar, piano, drums, and harmonica, developing his singular style.

I caught Joy Polloi playing at the SLO Elks Lodge last week in trio format, and they delivered a batch of terrific cover songs. This week their full band format plays Bristols Cider House this Friday, Jan. 12 (7 to 9:30 p.m.; free).

"It's been a while since we've had the full band out, so come join us for a fun evening of tasty ciders and wines, toe-tapping tunes, and ear-pleasing harmonies to entice you onto the dance floor," band leader Larry Allen said. "Hope to see you there!"

Symphony of the Vines presents "Timeless Classics" at the San Miguel Mission on Sunday, Jan. 14 (4 p.m.; $35 general, $30 senior, and $15 student at symphonyofthevines.org). Featuring cello soloist Hilary Clark, the symphony will perform the Dumbarton Oaks Concerto by Igor Stravinsky, Cello Concerto No. 1 by Franz Joseph Haydn, and Symphony No. 5 by Franz Schubert. Δ

