There has to be a better solution than tossing old equipment 

With more than 16 years of employment with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District (SLCUSD) I became familiar with its practices, professional outlooks, and pernicious policies. I try to keep abreast of what is going on at the schools after retirement, and I recently discovered an enormous 20-yard dumpster full of new and slightly used office chairs.

This shouldn't surprise me. Over my tenure, I was told to throw out hundreds of thousands of dollars in classroom equipment, decades of sports memorabilia, yearbooks, school history, and if I didn't do it someone else would. If the public knew how much bought and paid for by our tax dollars was sent to rot in landfills, it might give pause.

How much could still be used, or connection to our history is now lost? It gives one pause as we consider the nearly half-billion-dollar bond for elementary schools. We will purchase more things and throw out perfectly good equipment and materials. No one will bat an eye.

I cannot fault the employees just "following orders." I just shake my head to believe I was once one of them and that no one can find a better solution. Shame on you SLCUSD.

William Johnston

San Luis Obispo