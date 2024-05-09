EV mandate will cause more problems than it solves 

According to the state Air Resources Control Board, California is mandating by executive fiat the electrification of all new vehicles purchased in California by 2035. Not mentioned is the cost of the mandate or who will pay for it.

The first issue is fire safety. According to Business Insider, "Car fires have always been dangerous and difficult for firefighters, but highly combustible chemicals in electric car batteries are posing new challenges. One major difference is the possibility of what's referred to as a 'thermal runaway,' in which an EV [electric vehicle] battery falls into a cycle of overheating and over-pressurizing, causing fires and sometimes explosions."

Even minor fender-bender accidents can cause a short-circuit, causing a fire. Fires in EVs are difficult to extinguish using conventional methods and, unlike fires in fossil fuel-powered vehicles, create large amounts of contaminated water and hazardous waste from the carcass of the burned-out vehicle.

Who pays for this? The owner of the car must pay to replace his vehicle and/or anything else that's damaged (like their house) in the fire. Taxpayers pay to extinguish the fire. But who pays for waste cleanup and disposal?

And what about the distribution system upgrades that will be required to support increased power loads? One local power utility manager told me that if every single-family house on any city block were to have an EV charging station in their home, the utility would have to double the number of transformers serving the block and rewire the distribution system to handle the load.

These improvements will cost millions of dollars.

One fleet car rental company recently sold all its EVs at a loss because no one would rent them, primarily because of the limited travel distance between recharges and the difficulty finding recharging stations and the two-to-six-hour wait while they recharged.

These are just some of the issues to consider when you place your vote; Gov. Gavin Newsom issued this mandate by executive order. There was no public debate, voters weren't allowed to choose the mandatory change to EVs, and the state Assembly didn't debate the positive or negative aspects of the change.

Newsom is termed out, but someone will step up and ask for your vote. The first thing voters should ask a new candidate for governor is about the EV mandate: Who will pay for it?

One good way to kill an economy and place an untenable economic burden on the average family is to require this change. Whether you're rich or poor, an environmental activist, or just don't care, when electrical fees and taxes are increased to pay for system upgrades, you and I will be paying for this.

Ron Fink

Lompoc