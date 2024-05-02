Got a News Tip?
Best of SLO County 2024: Services 

bestofslo2024.png

Best Computer Repair Shop

Alltech Computers

917 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-1169

[email protected]

alltechslo.com

facebook.com/alltechcomputersag

Best Cleaning Service

Pioneer Carpet Cleaners

1376 Phillips Lane, SLO

(805) 544-4761

[email protected]

pioneerslo.com

@pioneercarpetcleaners

facebook.com/PioneerCarpet

Best General Contractor

Green Goods

111 South St., SLO

(805) 543-9900

[email protected]

greengoodsusa.com

@greengoods

facebook.com/greengoodsusa

Best Interior Design Company

Honeycomb Home Design, LLC

132 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 202-8269

[email protected]

honeycombhomedesign.com

@honeycomb_homedesign

facebook.com/honeycombhomedesign

Best Painting Service

Browder Painting Company

811 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 544-0547

[email protected]

browderpainting.com

@browderpainting

facebook.com/browderpainting

Best Landscape Service

Purlieu Landscape Design & Build

725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO

(805) 439-1757

[email protected]

purlieulandscapes.com

@purlieulandscapes

facebook.com/purlieulandscapes

Best Handyman

BEBAH SLO - Chuck Hitzman

(415) 269-5903

[email protected]

@bebahslo

facebook.com/chuck.hitzman

Best Plumber

Drain Doctors Plumbing

205 South St., San Luis Obispo

(805) 544-1214

Best Electrician

Unity Electric

(805) 704-0929

[email protected]

unity-electric.com

@unityelectric

facebook.com/unityelectriccentralcoast

Best Moving Company

Meathead Movers

3600 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-6328

[email protected]

meatheadmovers.com

@meatheadmovers

facebook.com/MeatheadMovers

Best Pest Control

Brezden Pest Control

3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 544-9446

[email protected]

brezdenpest.com

@brezdenpestcontrol

facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control

Best Tree Trimming

Greenvale Tree

(805) 544-1124

[email protected]

greenvaletree.com

@greenvale.tree

facebook.com/greenvale.tree

Best Auto Repair Shop

Rizzoli's Automotive

SLO, Grover Beach, Morro Bay

(805) 254-7047

rizzolisautomotive.com

@rizzolisautomotiveinc

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best Oil Change

Jiffy Lube Multicare

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles

jiffylube.com

Best Smog Check

Rizzoli's Automotive

2584 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 215-1793

rizzolisautomotive.com

@rizzolisautomotiveinc

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best Accounting Practice

Glenn Burdette

1150 Palm St., SLO

102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles

(805) 544-1441

[email protected]

glennburdette.com

facebook.com/glennburdette

Best Dry Cleaner

Paul's Dry Cleaners

214 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-2250

[email protected]

paulsdrycleaners.com

Best Law Office

Harris Personal Injury

1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO

(805) 544-0100

[email protected]

harrispersonalinjury.com

@harrispersonalinjury

facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury

Best Local Bank/Credit Union

SESLOC

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

[email protected]

sesloc.org

facebook.com/sesloc

Best Mortgage Company

Central Coast Lending

601 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

(805) 543-5626

[email protected]

centralcoastlending.com

@central_coast_lending

facebook.com/CentralCoastLending

Best Real Estate Company

Richardson Sotheby's International Realty

711 Tank Farm Road, suite 100, SLO

(805) 781-6040

[email protected]

richardsonproperties.com

@richardsonsothebysrealty

facebook.com/RichardsonSIR

Best Acupuncturist/ Alternative Healer

Zen Den

1349 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 360-5800

[email protected]

zendenslo.com

@zendenslo

facebook.com/zendenslo

Best Chiropractic Office

Affinity Chiropractic Center

3565 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-8884

[email protected]

affinchiro.com

facebook.com/Drlyondc

click to enlarge FAMILIES FIRST Whether the call is for an urgent appointment, a question about strange symptoms, or to schedule a routine well-check, the Best Doctor's Office answers with compassion and expertise. The doctors and staff of Bravo Pediatrics in SLO&mdash;founded by Dr. Rene Bravo, who's served SLO County children for more than 30 years&mdash;make up a small, intimate practice and pride themselves on their relationships with patients and families. "We want you to feel known and valued," according to their website. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • FAMILIES FIRST Whether the call is for an urgent appointment, a question about strange symptoms, or to schedule a routine well-check, the Best Doctor's Office answers with compassion and expertise. The doctors and staff of Bravo Pediatrics in SLO—founded by Dr. Rene Bravo, who's served SLO County children for more than 30 years—make up a small, intimate practice and pride themselves on their relationships with patients and families. "We want you to feel known and valued," according to their website.

Best Doctor's Office

Dr. Rene Bravo

(bravo pediatrics)

3241 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-4460

[email protected]

bravopediatrics.com

facebook.com/people/Bravo-Pediatrics/100063708866029

Best Dentist's Office

Aerovista Dental

835 Aerovista Place, No. 210, SLO

(805) 543-4266

aerovistadental.com

facebook.com/aerovistadental

click to enlarge STELLAR SMILES Dr. Brett Garrett and "The GO Team" of Garrett Orthodontics, the Best Orthodontist's Office, with locations in SLO and Arroyo Grande, take the time to ensure their patients&mdash;children, teens, and adults&mdash;understand the process of building the best foundation for perfect pearly whites. They value creating enduring relationships, according to their website, because "maintaining your smile is a lifelong commitment." - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • STELLAR SMILES Dr. Brett Garrett and "The GO Team" of Garrett Orthodontics, the Best Orthodontist's Office, with locations in SLO and Arroyo Grande, take the time to ensure their patients—children, teens, and adults—understand the process of building the best foundation for perfect pearly whites. They value creating enduring relationships, according to their website, because "maintaining your smile is a lifelong commitment."

Best Orthodontist's Office

Dr. Brett Garrett (Garrett Orthodontics)

1312 Garden St., SLO

1040 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande

(805) 544-3223

[email protected]

garrettortho.com

@garrettortho_centralcoast

Best Physical Therapy Office

Body + Balance Center

1248 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

(805) 541-8005

[email protected]

bodyandbalancecenter.com

facebook.com/bbcslo

Best Plastic Surgery Center

Dr. Wally Hosn

1250 Peach St., suite D, SLO

(805) 541-0330

[email protected]

iloveplasticsurgery.com

@drwallyhosn

facebook.com/drwallyhosn

Best Optometrist Office

Pacific Eye

SLO, Pismo Beach, Paso Robles

(805) 545-8100

[email protected]

paceyemd.com

@paceyemd

facebook.com/PacEyeMD

Best In-Home Senior Care

Central Coast Home Health and Hospice

253 Granada Drive, suite D, SLO

(805) 543-2244

[email protected]

centralcoasthomehealth.com

@centralcoasthomehealth

facebook.com/CCHH08

Best Retirement Home

The Villages of SLO

55 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-2300

[email protected]

villagesofslo.com

facebook.com/villagesofslo

Best Child Care/Preschool

United Methodist Children's Center

1515 Fredericks St., SLO

(805) 549-0332

[email protected]

sloumcc.org

@sloumcc

facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066600485053

Best Veterinary Clinic

Animal Care Clinic

162 Cross St., SLO

(805) 545-8212

[email protected]

animalcareclinicslo.com

@animalcareclinicslo

facebook.com/animalcareclinic

Best Pet Grooming Service

The Golden Paw

2314 Broad St., SLO

8135 Morro Road, Atascadero

(805) 543-8930

[email protected]

Best Pet Sitter/Boarding

Thousand Hills Pet Resort

173 Buckley Road, SLO

(805) 250-4491

[email protected]

thousandhillspetresort.com

@thousandhillspetresort

facebook.com/thousandhillspetresort

Best Hair Salon

Tigerlily Salon

659 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo

(805) 541-9911

[email protected]

tigerlilysalon.com

@tigerlilysalon

facebook.com/tigerlilysalon

Best Barber Shop

The Ritual

787 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 596-0360

[email protected]

theritual805.com

@theritual805

facebook.com/TheRitual805

Best Nail Salon

@Nails

1519 Froom Ranch Way, SLO

964 Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 543-2268

[email protected]

atnails.com

@atnailslo

facebook.com/atnails93405

Best Lash Bar

Aloha Lash Girl

695 Price St., Pismo Beach

(808) 640-3262

[email protected]

alohalash.co

@alohalashgirl

facebook.com/alohalashgirl

Best Medical Spa

Aesthera MedSpa

931 N. Oak Park Blvd., suite 101, Pismo Beach

(805) 574-4037

[email protected]

aestheramedspa.com

@aesthera.aesthetics

facebook.com/aesthera.aesthetics

Best Place to Get Waxed

The Cheeky Parlor

2040 Parker St., SLO

(805) 457 5814

[email protected]

thecheekyparlor.com

@thecheekyparlor

facebook.com/cheekyparlor

click to enlarge OPULENT INDULGENCE The massage experts of the Spa at Madonna Inn&mdash;clockwise from center bottom, Katie Porter, Murat Watson, Jason Constable, Sarah Thomas, and Jenna Mayne&mdash;offer therapeutic, rejuvenating treatments for hotel guests, day-visitors, and locals. Massage packages include complementary aromatherapy and offer 60- or 90-minute deep-tissue and nurturing techniques, including warm stones, heated bamboo, arnica oil, CBD, and more. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • OPULENT INDULGENCE The massage experts of the Spa at Madonna Inn—clockwise from center bottom, Katie Porter, Murat Watson, Jason Constable, Sarah Thomas, and Jenna Mayne—offer therapeutic, rejuvenating treatments for hotel guests, day-visitors, and locals. Massage packages include complementary aromatherapy and offer 60- or 90-minute deep-tissue and nurturing techniques, including warm stones, heated bamboo, arnica oil, CBD, and more.

Best Place to Get a Massage

The Spa At Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo

(805) 784-2474

[email protected]

madonnainn.com/spa

@madonnainn1958

facebook.com/MadonnaInn

click to enlarge ROADWORK AHEAD County commuters know that smoother roads, new bike lanes, and safer streets are worth the temporary inconvenience while construction crews bring to fruition the Best Use of Taxpayers Money: road improvements. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • ROADWORK AHEAD County commuters know that smoother roads, new bike lanes, and safer streets are worth the temporary inconvenience while construction crews bring to fruition the Best Use of Taxpayers Money: road improvements.

Best Use of Taxpayer Money

Road Improvements

976 Osos St., room 206, San Luis Obispo

(805) 781-5252

[email protected]

slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Public-Works.aspx/

@slocountypwd

facebook.com/slocountypwd

click to enlarge PET PROJECT Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L'Heureux, pictured with Harley, helms the Best Nonprofit Organization, which cares for more than 3,000 cats and dogs each year at its SLO and Atascadero facilities until they can be united with loving forever families. The organization, which began in 1955, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to other county animal rescue organizations as part of its goal to end pet overpopulation. - PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • PET PROJECT Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L'Heureux, pictured with Harley, helms the Best Nonprofit Organization, which cares for more than 3,000 cats and dogs each year at its SLO and Atascadero facilities until they can be united with loving forever families. The organization, which began in 1955, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to other county animal rescue organizations as part of its goal to end pet overpopulation.

Best Nonprofit Organization

Woods Humane Society

875 Oklahoma Ave., SLO

2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero

(805) 543-9316

[email protected]

woodshumanesociety.org

@woodshumanesociety

facebook.com/WoodsHumaneSociety

Best Environmental Organization

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County

1137 Pacific St., suite a, San Luis Obispo

(805) 544-9096

[email protected]

lcslo.org

@landconservancyslo

facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918

Best Veteran's Support Organization

SLO County Veterans Services

801 Grand Ave., SLO

(805) 781-5766

[email protected]

slocounty.ca.gov/departments/veterans-services

facebook.com/SLOCountyVets

Best Public Official

Erica A. Stewart

990 Palm St., SLO

(805) 540-1154

[email protected]

slocity.org/government/mayor-and-city-council

