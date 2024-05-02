Best of SLO County 2024: Recreation 

Best Health Club/Gym

Kennedy Club Fitness

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Templeton, SLO

[email protected]

kennedyclubs.com

@kennedyclubfitness

facebook.com/KennedyClubFitness

Best Yoga Studio

Spark Yoga

977 E. Foothill Blvd., suite 111, SLO

1289 Laurel Lane, SLO

(805) 439-1848

[email protected]

smileatspark.com

@sparkyogaslo

facebook.com/smileatspark

Best Martial Arts Studio

Paragon Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

SLO, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles

(805) 305-7512

[email protected]

paragonbjjslo.com

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

RIDE ON The Bob Jones Trail, which aims to eventually connect San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach, is the Best Bike Trail and Best ADA Accessible Trail for a reason—the easy route has something for everyone with a paved path that meanders along San Luis Obispo Creek starting at Ontario Road and taking trail users from under the oaks out to the coast.

Best Bike Trail

Bob Jones Trail

Avila Beach

(805) 544-9096

[email protected]

lcslo.org

@landconservancyslo

facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918

Best Bike Shop

Art's Cyclery

3988 Short St., No. 110, SLO

(805) 439-3915

[email protected]

artscyclery.com

@artscyclery

facebook.com/ArtsCyclery

Best Hike

Pismo Preserve

80 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 544-9096

[email protected]

lcslo.org/pismopreserve

@landconservancyslo

facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918

Best ADA Accessible Trail

Bob Jones Trail

Avila Beach

(805) 544-9096

[email protected]

lcslo.org

@landconservancyslo

facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918

Best Outdoor Store

The Mountain Air

667 Marsh St., suite D, SLO

(805) 543-1676

[email protected]

themountainair.com

@themountainair

facebook.com/TheMountainAir

Best Campground

Lopez Lake Recreation Area

6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande

(805) 788-2381

slocountyparks.com/camp/lopez-lake

facebook.com/slocoparks

When I was a kid, my favorite reason to camp at Lopez Lake was because it meant I got to go to Mustang Waterpark too. I'm still a sucker for those water slides, especially the Stampede, but Mustang is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the plethora of adventuring opportunities available to Lopez Lake visitors. With more than 20 miles of shoreline, Lopez Lake is perfect for boating, fishing, and jet skiing. It's a haven for hikers and horse riders too, with multiple hiking and equestrian trails in the area to take advantage of. Plus, there's zip-lining that takes riders across the lake. Need I say more?

—Caleb Wiseblood

Best Horseback Rides

Madonna Inn Trail Rides

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 550-5307

[email protected]

madonnainn.com/trail-rides-1

@madonnainntrailrides

facebook.com/madonnainntrailrides

Best Surf Lessons

Van Curaza Surf School

598 Front St., Avila Beach

(805) 543-7873

[email protected]

vancurazasurfschool.com

@vcsurfschool

facebook.com/vcsurfschool

Best Surf Shop

Moondoggies Beach Club

837 Monterey St., SLO

781 Doliver St., Pismo Beach

(805) 541-1995

[email protected]

moondoggiesbeachclub.com

@moondoggiesbeachclub

facebook.com/moondoggiesbeachclub

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SKATER-OWNED AND OPERATED Ceremony Skate Shop owners Christian Alexander (left) and Tristan Ehrheart (right) aim to offer the finest skateboards, footwear, apparel, and accessories. Beyond that, the Best Skateboard Shop, is passionate about growing the local skateboarding community, according to the website.

Best Skateboard Shop

Ceremony Skate Shop

1235 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo

(805) 439-0366

ceremonyskateshop.com

@ceremonyskateshop

facebook.com/ceremonyskateshop

Best Place to Get Swimwear

SLO Swim

795 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 781-9604

[email protected]

sloswim.com

@sloswim

facebook.com/sloswim

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

ONE-STOP SHOP Established in 1990, SLO Ocean Currents is a full-service operation. Owner Anthony Reynolds ensures the Best Dive Shop sells the best quality SCUBA and snorkel gear, and its staff of instructors and dive pros offer certifications, education, boat charters, and more.

Best Dive Shop

SLO Ocean Currents

3121 S. Higuera, suite B, SLO

(805) 544-7227

[email protected]

slooceancurrents.com

@slooceancurrents

facebook.com/SLOSCUBA

Best Watersport Rental

Avila Beach Paddlesports

3915 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach

(805) 704-6902

[email protected]

avilabeachpaddlesports.com

facebook.com/avilapaddlesports

Best Fishing Charter

Patriot Sportfishing

Harford Pier, Avila Beach

1215 Embarcadero, suite A, Morro Bay

(805) 595-7200

patriotsportfishing.com

facebook.com/PatriotSportFishing

Best Hotel

Hotel San Luis Obispo

877 Palm St., SLO

(805) 235-0700

[email protected]

hotel-slo.com

@thehotelslo

facebook.com/hotelslo

Best Golf Course

Dairy Creek Golf Course

2990 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo

(805) 782-8060

dairycreekslo.com

@dairycreekgolfcourse

facebook.com/DairyCreekGolfCourse

Best Dog Park

Laguna Lake Park

504 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 781-7302

[email protected]

slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/parks/dog-off-leash-area

@sloparksandrec

facebook.com/sloparksandrec

If the Laguna Lake Dog Park is "best" right now, hold my treat bag, because it's going to go from "best" to "wooftastic" when the SLO Parks and Rec Department gets through with it. The 3-acre park's previous improvements—including partial fencing and concrete pads with seating—have fallen to disrepair, and many of the trees have been removed. The once green "lawn" is a bed of mostly weeds and native plants. Expect fully fenced small- and big-dog areas, new landscaping, new ground cover, dog washing and watering stations, new seating and picnic tables, shade sails, a pergola, and more.

—Glen Starkey

Best Thing About SLO County

The People Δ