Best of SLO County 2024: Recreation 

Kennedy Club Fitness
Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Templeton, SLO
facebook.com/KennedyClubFitness
Spark Yoga
977 E. Foothill Blvd., suite 111, SLO
1289 Laurel Lane, SLO
(805) 439-1848
Paragon Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
SLO, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles
(805) 305-7512
Bob Jones Trail
Avila Beach
(805) 544-9096
facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918
Art's Cyclery
3988 Short St., No. 110, SLO
(805) 439-3915
Pismo Preserve
80 Mattie Road, Pismo Beach
(805) 544-9096
facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918
Bob Jones Trail
Avila Beach
(805) 544-9096
facebook.com/The-Land-Conservancy-of-San-Luis-Obispo-County-98093522918
The Mountain Air
667 Marsh St., suite D, SLO
(805) 543-1676
Lopez Lake Recreation Area
6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande
(805) 788-2381
slocountyparks.com/camp/lopez-lake
When I was a kid, my favorite reason to camp at Lopez Lake was because it meant I got to go to Mustang Waterpark too. I'm still a sucker for those water slides, especially the Stampede, but Mustang is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the plethora of adventuring opportunities available to Lopez Lake visitors. With more than 20 miles of shoreline, Lopez Lake is perfect for boating, fishing, and jet skiing. It's a haven for hikers and horse riders too, with multiple hiking and equestrian trails in the area to take advantage of. Plus, there's zip-lining that takes riders across the lake. Need I say more?
—Caleb Wiseblood
Madonna Inn Trail Rides
100 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 550-5307
facebook.com/madonnainntrailrides
Van Curaza Surf School
598 Front St., Avila Beach
(805) 543-7873
Moondoggies Beach Club
837 Monterey St., SLO
781 Doliver St., Pismo Beach
(805) 541-1995
facebook.com/moondoggiesbeachclub
Ceremony Skate Shop
1235 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo
(805) 439-0366
facebook.com/ceremonyskateshop
SLO Swim
795 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 781-9604
SLO Ocean Currents
3121 S. Higuera, suite B, SLO
(805) 544-7227
Avila Beach Paddlesports
3915 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach
(805) 704-6902
facebook.com/avilapaddlesports
Patriot Sportfishing
Harford Pier, Avila Beach
1215 Embarcadero, suite A, Morro Bay
(805) 595-7200
facebook.com/PatriotSportFishing
Hotel San Luis Obispo
877 Palm St., SLO
(805) 235-0700
Dairy Creek Golf Course
2990 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo
(805) 782-8060
facebook.com/DairyCreekGolfCourse
Laguna Lake Park
504 Madonna Road, SLO
(805) 781-7302
slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/parks/dog-off-leash-area
If the Laguna Lake Dog Park is "best" right now, hold my treat bag, because it's going to go from "best" to "wooftastic" when the SLO Parks and Rec Department gets through with it. The 3-acre park's previous improvements—including partial fencing and concrete pads with seating—have fallen to disrepair, and many of the trees have been removed. The once green "lawn" is a bed of mostly weeds and native plants. Expect fully fenced small- and big-dog areas, new landscaping, new ground cover, dog washing and watering stations, new seating and picnic tables, shade sails, a pergola, and more.
—Glen Starkey
