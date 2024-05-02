Best of SLO County 2024: Goods 

Best Grocery Store

California Fresh Market

555 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach

771 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 250-1425

[email protected]

californiafreshmarket.com

@californiafreshmarkets

facebook.com/CaliforniaFreshMarkets

Best Farmers' Market

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Higuera Street, SLO

(805) 541-0286

[email protected]

downtownslo.com

@downtownslofarmersmarket

facebook.com/DowntownSLOFarmersMarket

Best Natural Food Store

SLO Food Co-Op

2494 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 544-7928

[email protected]

slofood.coop

@slofoodcoop

facebook.com/SLOFoodCoop

Best Health/Supplement Store

SLO Food Co-Op

2494 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805) 544-7928

[email protected]

slofood.coop

@slofoodcoop

facebook.com/SLOFoodCoop

Best Antique Shop

Remember When

152 N. Ocean Ave., Cayucos

(805) 995-2074

@remember_when_antiques

facebook.com/rememberwhenantiquemall

Best Thrift Store

Goodwill Central Coast

Atascadero, Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo

[email protected]

ccgoodwill.org

@coastgoodwill

facebook.com/goodwillcentralcoast

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

THRILL OF THE HUNT Since 1998, Finders Keepers Consignment Boutique in SLO has been carefully curating the best couture, featuring designer labels such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Manolo Blahnik, and more. From the perfect vintage pumps to timeless overcoats, from trendy tops to jewelry and accessories that tie every outfit together, the Best Consignment Store offers gently used fashion that won't completely empty that classic leather wallet.

Best Consignment

Finders Keepers Consignment

1124 Garden St., SLO

(805) 545-9879

[email protected]

finderskeepersconsignment1.com

@findersboutiqueslo

Best Gift Shop

Hands Gallery

777 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-1921

[email protected]

handsgallery.com

@handsgalleryslo

facebook.com/HandsGallerySlo

Best Rock/Crystal Shop

Gaia's Garden & Apothecary

875 Main St., Suite C, Morro Bay

(805) 225-1466

[email protected]

gaiasgardenmb.com

@gaiasgardenmb

facebook.com/gaiasgardenmb

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

MORE THAN DECOR There's no place like Habitat Home and Garden. This third-generation family business—the place for the Best Home Furnishings—with a shop in downtown SLO plus locations in Santa Barbara and Malibu, helps its clients create unique environments that are "inspiring, comforting, and fitting to them," according to its mission statement. "We feel furniture should be more than just something to fill a space, it should reflect who you are and how you want to live."

Best Home Furnishings

Habitat Home & Garden

777 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 541-4275

[email protected]

habitathomeandgarden.com

@habitathomeandgarden

facebook.com/HabitatHomeandGarden

Best Mattress Store

Christian's Mattress Xpress

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles

[email protected]

christiansmattress.com

@christiansmattressca

facebook.com/christiansmattress

Best Solar Company

Sunrun

775 Fiero Lane, No. 200, SLO

(833) 324-5886

sunrun.com

@sunrunsolar

facebook.com/SunrunCC

Best Hardware Store

Miner's Ace Hardware

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo

minershardware.com

@acehardware

facebook.com/Minershardware

Best Used Car Dealer

McCarthy's

777 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-1900

[email protected]

mccarthyslo.com

facebook.com/mccarthywholesale

Best New Car Dealer

Sunset Honda

12250 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO

(805) 876-9285

[email protected]

sunsethonda.com

@sunsethonda

facebook.com/sunsethonda

Best Car Wash

Sun Day Carwash

SLO (2 locations), Atascadero, Paso Robles

(805) 439-3765

[email protected]

sundaycarwash.com

@sundaycarwash

Best Tire Store

The Tire Store

252 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-9259

tirestoreslo.com

facebook.com/pages/The-Tire-Store/155138064523441

Best Auto Detailer

West Coast Detailing

723 Woodbridge St., SLO

(805) 543-9274

[email protected]

westcoastdetailslo.com

facebook.com/WestCoastDetailingSLO

Best Flower Shop

Open Air Flowers

1055 Osos St., SLO

(805) 541-1417

[email protected]

openairflowersslo.com

@openairflowers

facebook.com/openairflowersslo

Best Nursery

Miner's Ace Hardware

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo

minershardware.com

@acehardware

facebook.com/Minershardware

Best Place for Landscape Products

Central Coast Landscape Products

445 Prado Road, SLO

(805) 595-3478

[email protected]

cclandscapeproducts.com

@cclandscapeproducts

facebook.com/centralcoastlandscapeproducts

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SEEING IS BELIEVING Dr. Dave Schultz opened Urban Optics in 1990 in downtown SLO and hasn't stopped sharing his vision for top-notch optometry and stylish glasses. The Best Eyewear Store puts its designer frames front and center, and its team of opticians and style gurus ensures each customer looks their best. Whether searching for rose-colored glasses, stylish shades, or retro readers, Urban Optics is where "vision and style collide."

Best Eyewear Store

Urban Optics

1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO

(805) 543-5200

[email protected]

urbanoptics.com

@urbanopticsslo

facebook.com/UrbanOptics

Best Jewelry Store

Baxter Moerman

1128 Garden St., SLO

(805) 801-9117

[email protected]

baxtermoerman.com

@baxtermoerman

facebook.com/baxtermoerman

Best Bridal Shop

Moondance Bridal

1880 Santa Barbara Ave., suite 130, SLO

(805) 788-0811

[email protected]

moondancebridal.com

@moondancebridal

facebook.com/moondancebridal

Every bride knows one of the best parts of your wedding is heading to the bridal shop with your bridesmaids and finding that perfect dress to say yes to. With 15 designers, accessories, and a variety of beautiful gowns, Moondance Bridal is there to make any bride feel beautiful on their big day. With the free-spirited, romantic, and effortlessly cool bride in mind, the shop works to create a relaxing experience for guests by offering drinks and snacks and a calming atmosphere. For a quick peek at what the shop has to offer, the website is the perfect place to narrow down your dress wish list. Appointments can be made online or over the phone.

—Samantha Herrera

Best Shoe Store

Mike's Shoes

487 Madonna Road, No. 3, SLO

(805) 547-9593

[email protected]

mikesshoessanluisobispo.com

@mikesshoesslo

facebook.com/MikesShoes

Best Men's Clothing Store

Patrick James

641 Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 549-9593

[email protected]

patrickjames.com

@shoppatrickjames

facebook.com/shoppatrickjames

Best Women's Clothing Store

Ambiance

737 Higuera St., SLO

1301 Parker St., Paso Robles

(805) 540-3380

[email protected]

shopambiance.com

@shopambianceslo

facebook.com/AmbianceBoutiques

Best Children's Clothing Store

EcoBambino

863 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 540-7222

[email protected]

shopecobambino.com

@ecobambino

facebook.com/ecobambino

Best Toy Store

Tom's Toys

682 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-2896

tomstoystore.com

facebook.com/slotoms

@tomstoysmontrose

Who among us hasn't stopped in their tracks on the sidewalk to gawk at Tom's Toys' incredible display of Calico Critters figurines and their fairy tale miniature homes? Probably a lot of you busy bees, but not me. Those little woodland creatures living their best cottage-core life always grab my attention despite the deadlines. It's the most whimsical window-shopping experience, and SLO has a toy store to thank for it. Inside, Tom's Toys is a kid's dream, stocking items like Dungeons and Dragons characters, Barbie and her real estate portfolio, Lego, Blockbuster puzzles, Funko Pops, cute stationery, and children's books. I have many little cousins, and Tom's Toys is my one-stop shop for when I want to spoil them with gifts.

—Bulbul Rajagopal

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

BEST IN SHOW Mike Lemos started out in 1972, honoring handshake deals to deliver hay and ranch products to his neighbors. Now, more than 50 years later, the Best Pet Supply Store, Lemos, is the largest family-owned shop of its kind, with 14 locations up and down the Central Coast—from Paso Robles to Carpinteria. Mike still manages the business, according to Lemos' website, and scours trade shows throughout the year for the highest-quality food, treats, toys, flea treatment, supplements, and more for livestock and pets, from horses to chinchillas and everything in between.

Best Pet Supply Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Arroyo Grande, SLO, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Los Osos, Nipomo

(805) 489-9243

[email protected]

lemospet.com

@lemospet805

facebook.com/lemospet805

Best Smoke Shop

Wild Side Smoke Shop

871 Santa Rosa St., SLO

637 Spring St., Paso Robles

(805) 547-1022

@slowildside

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Megan's Organic Market

280 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 592-1420

[email protected]

megansorganicmarket.com

@sayhighmom

facebook.com/sayhighmom

Best Cannabis Delivery

The Source SLO

Nipomo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Avila Beach, SLO, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles

(805) 550-5092

[email protected]

thesourceslo.com