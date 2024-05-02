Best of SLO County 2024: Goods 

[{ "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
California Fresh Market
555 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach
771 E. Foothill Blvd., SLO
(805) 250-1425
facebook.com/CaliforniaFreshMarkets
Downtown SLO Farmers' Market
Higuera Street, SLO
(805) 541-0286
facebook.com/DowntownSLOFarmersMarket
SLO Food Co-Op
2494 Victoria Ave., SLO
(805) 544-7928
Remember When
152 N. Ocean Ave., Cayucos
(805) 995-2074
facebook.com/rememberwhenantiquemall
Goodwill Central Coast
Atascadero, Grover Beach, San Luis Obispo
facebook.com/goodwillcentralcoast
Finders Keepers Consignment
1124 Garden St., SLO
(805) 545-9879
finderskeepersconsignment1.com
Hands Gallery
777 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-1921
Gaia's Garden & Apothecary
875 Main St., Suite C, Morro Bay
(805) 225-1466
Habitat Home & Garden
777 Marsh St., SLO
(805) 541-4275
facebook.com/HabitatHomeandGarden
Christian's Mattress Xpress
SLO, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles
facebook.com/christiansmattress
Sunrun
775 Fiero Lane, No. 200, SLO
(833) 324-5886
Miner's Ace Hardware
SLO, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Nipomo
McCarthy's
777 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-1900
facebook.com/mccarthywholesale
Sunset Honda
12250 Los Osos Valley Road, SLO
(805) 876-9285
Sun Day Carwash
SLO (2 locations), Atascadero, Paso Robles
(805) 439-3765
The Tire Store
252 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 544-9259
facebook.com/pages/The-Tire-Store/155138064523441
West Coast Detailing
723 Woodbridge St., SLO
(805) 543-9274
facebook.com/WestCoastDetailingSLO
Open Air Flowers
1055 Osos St., SLO
(805) 541-1417
facebook.com/openairflowersslo
Central Coast Landscape Products
445 Prado Road, SLO
(805) 595-3478
facebook.com/centralcoastlandscapeproducts
Urban Optics
1001 Higuera St., suite E, SLO
(805) 543-5200
Baxter Moerman
1128 Garden St., SLO
(805) 801-9117
Moondance Bridal
1880 Santa Barbara Ave., suite 130, SLO
(805) 788-0811
Every bride knows one of the best parts of your wedding is heading to the bridal shop with your bridesmaids and finding that perfect dress to say yes to. With 15 designers, accessories, and a variety of beautiful gowns, Moondance Bridal is there to make any bride feel beautiful on their big day. With the free-spirited, romantic, and effortlessly cool bride in mind, the shop works to create a relaxing experience for guests by offering drinks and snacks and a calming atmosphere. For a quick peek at what the shop has to offer, the website is the perfect place to narrow down your dress wish list. Appointments can be made online or over the phone.
—Samantha Herrera
Mike's Shoes
487 Madonna Road, No. 3, SLO
(805) 547-9593
Patrick James
641 Higuera St., suite 100, SLO
(805) 549-9593
Ambiance
737 Higuera St., SLO
1301 Parker St., Paso Robles
(805) 540-3380
facebook.com/AmbianceBoutiques
EcoBambino
863 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 540-7222
Tom's Toys
682 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-2896
Who among us hasn't stopped in their tracks on the sidewalk to gawk at Tom's Toys' incredible display of Calico Critters figurines and their fairy tale miniature homes? Probably a lot of you busy bees, but not me. Those little woodland creatures living their best cottage-core life always grab my attention despite the deadlines. It's the most whimsical window-shopping experience, and SLO has a toy store to thank for it. Inside, Tom's Toys is a kid's dream, stocking items like Dungeons and Dragons characters, Barbie and her real estate portfolio, Lego, Blockbuster puzzles, Funko Pops, cute stationery, and children's books. I have many little cousins, and Tom's Toys is my one-stop shop for when I want to spoil them with gifts.
—Bulbul Rajagopal
Lemos Feed & Pet Supply
Arroyo Grande, SLO, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Los Osos, Nipomo
(805) 489-9243
Wild Side Smoke Shop
871 Santa Rosa St., SLO
637 Spring St., Paso Robles
(805) 547-1022
Megan's Organic Market
280 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 592-1420
The Source SLO
Nipomo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Avila Beach, SLO, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles
(805) 550-5092