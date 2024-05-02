Best of SLO County 2024: Arts & Entertainment 

Best Community Event

Downtown SLO Farmers' Market

Higuera Street, SLO

(805) 541-0286

[email protected]

downtownslo.com

@downtownslofarmersmarket

facebook.com/DowntownSLOFarmersMarket

Best Movie Theater

Palm Theatre

817 Palm St., SLO

(805) 541-5161

[email protected]

thepalmtheatre.com

@thepalmtheatre

facebook.com/ThePalmTheatre

Best Theater Group

SLO Rep

888 Morro St., SLO

(805) 786-2440

[email protected]

slorep.org

@sloreptheatre

facebook.com/sloreptheatre

Best Dance Company

CORE Dance

882 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 541-2669

[email protected]

coredanceslo.com

@coredance.slo

facebook.com/coredanceslo

Similar to sports leagues, dance companies provide a space for children and youth to come together, learn new skills, and foster friendships. The added bonus is a creative outlet with artistic expression that's also a physical activity. CORE Dance creates a space where young people can learn the technical skills for a variety of dance styles, guided by teachers who are invested in their learning and growth. Alongside serving younger community members, adults also have the chance to learn a new hobby through CORE's beginning adult series. Kids enrolled in CORE not only have performance and competition opportunities, but the chance to make friendships that last a lifetime.

—Taylor O'Connor

Best DJ

DJ Bob

(805) 440-5504

[email protected]

djbobslo.com

@dj_bob_stock

facebook.com/DJBobslo

Best Band/Musician

Brass Mash

(805) 801-4889

[email protected]

brassmash.com

@brassmashband

facebook.com/BrassMash

Best Live Music Venue

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles

(805) 286-3680

[email protected]

vinaroblesamphitheatre.com

@vinaroblesamp

facebook.com/vinaroblesamphitheatre

Best Place for Karaoke

Bill's Place

112 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-9989

@billsplaceag

facebook.com/billsplaceag

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

HAPPY DAY You have to grab a seat early at the Best Place for Trivia, Bang the Drum Brewery, which hosts Brain Stew Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday and has a killer hazelnut brown ale.

Best Place for Trivia

Bang the Drum Brewery

1150 Laurel Lane, suite 130, SLO

(805) 242-8372

[email protected]

bangthedrumbrewery.com

@bangthedrumbrewery

facebook.com/BangTheDrumBrewery

Best Record Shop

Boo Boo Records

978 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 541-0657

[email protected]

booboorecords.com

@booboorecords

facebook.com/booboorecords

Best Bookstore

Phoenix Books

986 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 543-3591

@phoenixbooksslo

facebook.com/pages/Phoenix-Books/121050681242482

I'm not sure what's more exciting, cracking open a new book or being surrounded by that weirdly irresistible smell of old books. Luckily at Phoenix Books, they offer the best of both worlds, plus a little more. Nothing beats strolling around the cute shop downtown where books are piled to the ceiling and getting lost in vast selections of the classics, autobiographies, comics, or that nostalgic novel from your childhood. This shop is stocked with everything, so don't be surprised if you find yourself there from open to close getting lost in a good book.

—Samantha Herrera

Best Place to Buy an Instrument

Lightning Joe's Guitar Heaven

100 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 481-2226

[email protected]

lightningjoes.com

@lightningjoes

facebook.com/lightningjoesguitarheaven

Best Kids Arts Program

SLO Museum of Art

1010 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-8562

[email protected]

sloma.org

@slomuseumofart

facebook.com/slomuseumofart

Best Music School

Music Motive

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles

(805) 543-0377

[email protected]

musicmotive.com

@musicmotive805

facebook.com/MusicMotive

Best Sculptor

Dale Evers

1000 Park St., Paso Robles

(805) 434-9237

[email protected]

daleeversstudio.com

@daleeversartstudio

facebook.com/daleeversart

Best Photographer

David Lalush

[email protected]

lalush.com

@lalushphoto

facebook.com/LalushPhoto

Best Fine Arts Painter

Susan Kounanis

(805) 441-4238

[email protected]

susankounanis.com

@susankounanis

facebook.com/SusanKounanisFineArt

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

AWESOME ARTIST Longtime Central Coast resident and Best Mixed Media Artist Lena Rushing has shown her work at every gallery within reach and beyond, highlighting the power of women with depth in her iconic style, most recently focusing on painting women as mystical forces—goddesses.

Best Mixed Media Artist

Lena Rushing

lenarushing.com

@lenarushing

Best Museum

SLO Museum of Art

1010 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-8562

[email protected]

sloma.org

@slomuseumofart

facebook.com/slomuseumofart

Best Art Gallery

Just Looking Gallery

740 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-6663

[email protected]

justlookinggallery.com

@justlookinggallery

facebook.com/JustLookingGallery

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

FOUR DECADES Turning 40 this year, the Best Art Gallery, Just Looking Gallery, continues to serve SLO with artwork created just for the gallery from a variety of American artists.

Best Event Venue

Flying Caballos Ranch

1150 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 704-9634

[email protected]

flyingcaballos.com

@flyingcaballosranch

facebook.com/FlyingCaballos

Best Event Planner

Loven Light Events

(559) 707-9619

[email protected]

lovenlightevents.com

@loven_light_events

Best Tattoo Shop

Traditional Tattoo

251 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 784-0822

[email protected]

tattooslo.com

@traditionaltattooandpiercing

facebook.com/slotraditionaltattoo

Best Limo Service

Elegant Image Limousine

990 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

(805) 772-5390

[email protected]

elegantimagelimos.com

@elegantimagelimousine

facebook.com/elegantimagelimousine

Best Radio Station

KJUG 98.1

3620 Sacramento Drive, suite 204, SLO

(805) 549-8698

[email protected]

jugcountry.com

@981kjug

facebook.com/981KJUG

Best News Source

KSBY

1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO

(805) 541-6666

[email protected]

ksby.com

@ksbynews

facebook.com/ksbynews