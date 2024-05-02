Best of SLO County 2024: Arts & Entertainment 

[{ "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
Downtown SLO Farmers' Market
Higuera Street, SLO
(805) 541-0286
facebook.com/DowntownSLOFarmersMarket
Palm Theatre
817 Palm St., SLO
(805) 541-5161
SLO Rep
888 Morro St., SLO
(805) 786-2440
CORE Dance
882 Ricardo Court, SLO
(805) 541-2669
Similar to sports leagues, dance companies provide a space for children and youth to come together, learn new skills, and foster friendships. The added bonus is a creative outlet with artistic expression that's also a physical activity. CORE Dance creates a space where young people can learn the technical skills for a variety of dance styles, guided by teachers who are invested in their learning and growth. Alongside serving younger community members, adults also have the chance to learn a new hobby through CORE's beginning adult series. Kids enrolled in CORE not only have performance and competition opportunities, but the chance to make friendships that last a lifetime.
—Taylor O'Connor
DJ Bob
(805) 440-5504
Brass Mash
(805) 801-4889
Vina Robles Amphitheatre
3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
(805) 286-3680
facebook.com/vinaroblesamphitheatre
Bill's Place
112 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-9989
Bang the Drum Brewery
1150 Laurel Lane, suite 130, SLO
(805) 242-8372
facebook.com/BangTheDrumBrewery
Boo Boo Records
978 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 541-0657
Phoenix Books
986 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 543-3591
facebook.com/pages/Phoenix-Books/121050681242482
I'm not sure what's more exciting, cracking open a new book or being surrounded by that weirdly irresistible smell of old books. Luckily at Phoenix Books, they offer the best of both worlds, plus a little more. Nothing beats strolling around the cute shop downtown where books are piled to the ceiling and getting lost in vast selections of the classics, autobiographies, comics, or that nostalgic novel from your childhood. This shop is stocked with everything, so don't be surprised if you find yourself there from open to close getting lost in a good book.
—Samantha Herrera
Lightning Joe's Guitar Heaven
100 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 481-2226
facebook.com/lightningjoesguitarheaven
SLO Museum of Art
1010 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-8562
Music Motive
SLO, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles
(805) 543-0377
Dale Evers
1000 Park St., Paso Robles
(805) 434-9237
David Lalush
Susan Kounanis
(805) 441-4238
facebook.com/SusanKounanisFineArt
Lena Rushing
SLO Museum of Art
1010 Broad St., SLO
(805) 543-8562
Just Looking Gallery
740 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 541-6663
facebook.com/JustLookingGallery
Flying Caballos Ranch
1150 Farmhouse Lane, SLO
(805) 704-9634
Loven Light Events
(559) 707-9619
Traditional Tattoo
251 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 784-0822
facebook.com/slotraditionaltattoo
Elegant Image Limousine
990 Quintana Road, Morro Bay
(805) 772-5390
facebook.com/elegantimagelimousine
KJUG 98.1
3620 Sacramento Drive, suite 204, SLO
(805) 549-8698
KSBY
1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO
(805) 541-6666