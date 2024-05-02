Best of SLO County 2024: Drinks 

Best North County Bar

Whiskey & June

5950 El Camino Real, Atascadero

(805) 466-9974

@whiskeyandjune

facebook.com/p/Whiskey-June-100063663957196

Best North Coast Bar

The Siren

900 Main St., Morro Bay

(805) 225-1312

[email protected]

thesirenmorrobay.com

@thesirenmorrobay

facebook.com/thesirenmorrobay

Best San Luis Obispo Bar

Sidecar Cocktail Co.

1040 Broad St., SLO

(805) 439-3563

[email protected]

sidecarslo.com

@sidecarslo

facebook.com/sidecarslo

Best South County Bar

Mason Bar & Kitchen

307 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 202-8918

masonbarag.com

@masonbarandkitchen

facebook.com/MasonBarAG

Best South Coast Bar

Harry's Night Club & Beach Bar

690 Cypress St., Pismo Beach

(805) 773-1010

[email protected]

harryspismobeach.com

@harryspismobeach

facebook.com/HarrysPismoBeach

Best Wine Bar

Saints Barrel

1021 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 439-1929

[email protected]

saintsbarrel.com

@saintsbarrelslo

facebook.com/saintsbarrelslo

Best Winery for Red

Eberle Winery

3810 E. Highway 46, Paso Robles

(805) 238-9607

[email protected]

eberlewinery.com

@eberleboar

facebook.com/eberlewinery

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SIP TO SAVOR Snag a glass of more than just the 2022 Estate Dry Riesling at the Best Winery for White Wine, Claiborne and Churchill Winery off Carpenter Canyon Road in SLO. Other whites on the list include a 2021 Greengate Ranch & Vineyard Chardonnay, a 2022 Central Coast Dry Riesling, and the 2022 Cuvée Fredericka—a blend of Edna Valley chardonnay, dry gewürztraminer, and dry Riesling.

Best Winery for White

Claiborne & Churchill Winery

2649 Carpenter Canyon Road, SLO

(805) 544-4066

[email protected]

claibornechurchill.com

@claiborneandchurchillwinery

facebook.com/ClaiborneandChurchillWinery

Best Winery for Sparkling

Laetitia Vineyard & Winery

453 Laetitia Vineyard Drive, Arroyo Grande

(805) 481-1772

[email protected]

laetitiawine.com

@laetitiawine

facebook.com/laetitiawine

Best Tasting Room

Biddle Ranch Vineyard

2050 Biddle Ranch Road, SLO

(805) 543-2399

[email protected]

biddleranch.com

@biddleranchvineyard

facebook.com/BiddleRanchVineyard

Best Tasting Transportation

SLO Safe Ride

241B Prado Road, SLO

(805) 620-7233

[email protected]

slosaferide.com

@slosaferide

facebook.com/slosaferide

Best Brewery

Central Coast Brewing

6 Higuera St., SLO

1701 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 783-2739

[email protected]

centralcoastbrewing.com

@centralcoastbrewing

facebook.com/CentralCoastBrewing

Best Distillery

Rod & Hammer's SLO Stills

855 Aerovista Place, SLO

(844) 756-7845

[email protected]

rodandhammer.com

@rodandhammer

facebook.com/rodandhammer

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

CRISP BEVERAGE SLO Cider takes its adult beverage inspiration from the apple. The Best Cidery in SLO County can whip you up a sampler just like this, which contains its dry, rosé, mango, pineapple, and blood orange ciders (left to right).

Best Cidery

SLO Cider Co.

3419 Roberto Court, suite C, SLO

(805) 439-0865

[email protected]

slociderco.com

@slocider

facebook.com/slocider

Best Happy Hour

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

1117 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 544-7433

[email protected]

blacksheepslo.com

@blacksheepslo

facebook.com/blacksheepslo

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SEE FOR MILES It's no surprise, really, that the Best Drink With A View comes courtesy of Hotel SLO's High Bar. With 360-degree sights of everything that makes San Luis Obispo special, this rooftop bar is hard to beat.

Best Drink with a View

High Bar - Hotel SLO

877 Palm St., SLO

(805) 235-0700

hotel-slo.com/dining/high-bar

@highbar.slo

facebook.com/highbarslo

Best Bartender

Branson Chubbuck (KROBAR)

1701 Monterey St., SLO

(833) 576-2271

[email protected]

krobardistillery.com

@sapere_mixology, @krobarcraftdistillery

facebook.com/krobarcraftdistillery

Best Dive Bar

McCarthy's Irish Pub

600 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 544-0286

mccarthysirishpub.com

@mccarthysirishpub

facebook.com/McCarthysIrishPubSLO

Best Sports Bar

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-1001

[email protected]

firestonegrill.com

@firestonegrill

facebook.com/FirestoneGrill

New Times' proximity to Firestone Grill is dangerously close; close enough to keep my "days without French fries" scoreboard at a near constant zero. Luckily for me, fries and onion rings aren't the only things at the downtown SLO staple that pair well with ranch dressing. Firestone Grill has a phenomenal salad selection, which you can order as you belly up to the bar to watch any of the sports on the many televisions surrounding it. I can't recall ordering a Cobb or Caesar anywhere else with tri-tip as a protein option. I'm a chicken lover so Firestone's Southwestern and Asian chicken salads are more my speed, but the Firebird (the restaurant's popular chicken strip sandwich) is my favorite non-salad thing to snack on with a beer at the bar while I watch basketball on one TV, and maybe baseball or golf on another.

—Caleb Wiseblood

Best Bloody Mary

McCarthy's Irish Pub

600 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 544-0286

mccarthysirishpub.com

@mccarthysirishpub

facebook.com/McCarthysIrishPubSLO

Best Margarita

La Esquina Taqueria

1051 Nipomo St., SLO

(805) 439-4289

[email protected]

laesquinaslo.com

@laesquina_taqueria

facebook.com/LaEsquinaSLO

Best Craft Cocktail

Sidecar Cocktail Co.

1040 Broad St., SLO

(805) 439-3563

[email protected]

sidecarslo.com

@sidecarslo

facebook.com/sidecarslo

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

LEAFY LATTE Scout Coffee barista Carson Cummings crafts a special beverage for the Best Coffee Shop and Best Coffee Roaster around.

Best Coffee Shop

Scout Coffee

SLO (2 locations), Cal Poly, Morro bay

(805) 439-2175

[email protected]

scoutcoffeeco.com

@scoutcoffee

facebook.com/scoutcoffee

Best Coffee Roaster

Scout Coffee/HoneyCo Coffee Roasters

3468 Sacramento Drive, unit C, SLO

(805) 439-2253

honeycocoffee.com

@honeycoffeeco

Best Tea Shop

The Secret Garden Organic Herb Shop

740 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-4372

[email protected]

organicherbshop.com

@secretgardenslo

facebook.com/secretgardenslo

Best Juice Place

The Neighborhood

SLO (2 locations), Paso Robles

(805) 439-4033

[email protected]

neighborhoodacai.com

@neighborhood_acai

facebook.com/neighborhoodacai

Best Smoothie

Jamba

SLO (2 Locations), Cal Poly, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Atascadero

(805) 549-0733

jamba.com/ca/san-luis-obispo

@jambajuice

facebook.com/jambajuice