Best of SLO County 2024: Eats 

Best North County Restaurant

The Range

22317 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita

(805) 438-4500





My ultimate night at The Range: Go when there's music on the covered patio. Share a bottle of wine with the table. Share some apps, baby! A stinking rose pizzette or the pickled beets. Order the French onion soup, always. Torture myself over my main: Should I get the 14-hour oak smoked brisket? The pan seared elk medallions? The roasted lamp chops? What about the 14 oz. black angus coffee crusted ribeye? Oh, who am I kidding? I want the rare 8 oz. angus filet of beef. To finish? The crème brûlée. You only live once. Do it right!

—Glen Starkey

Best North Coast Restaurant

Robin's Restaurant

4095 Burton Drive, Cambria

(805) 927-5007









TOP TIER Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica is San Luis Obispo's Best Restaurant. Inside the historic Sinsheimer Bros. building on Monterey Street, you'll find ambiance, community, Italian dishes, and hopefully a Flatliner or two.

Best San Luis Obispo Restaurant

Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica

891 Price St., Pismo Beach

849 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-2870









Best South County Restaurant

Ember

1200 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande

(805) 474-7700









Best South Coast Restaurant

Oyster Loft

101 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

(805) 295-5104







Best Breakfast

Louisa's Place Restaurant

964 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-0227



Best Weekend Brunch

Lido Restaurant & Lounge

2727 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach

(805) 773-8900









BE COOL Take your kid into the Best Family-Friendly Restaurant for a Spanky cheeseburger with fries and a vanilla Oreo milkshake—but don't worry, Cool Cat Café in SLO and Pimso Beach also brings it for adults with lots of adult-beverage inspired shakes and deliciously giant burgers on the menu.

Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Cool Cat Café

3164 Broad St., suite 102, SLO

198 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

(805) 544-8235









Best Place to go on a First Date

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986









Best Outdoor Dining

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

726 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-3986









Best Chinese Food

Mei's Chinese Restaurant

1759 Shell Beach Road, Shell Beach

(805) 773-2908





Best Indian Food

Shalimar

3820 Broad St., SLO

(805) 781-0766









Best Italian Food

Giuseppe's Cucina Rustica

891 Price St., Pismo Beach

849 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 773-2870









Best Japanese Food

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942







Best Mediterranean Food

Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

1210 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 439-1999







It's nourishing, saucy, meaty, herby, filling, and delectable. That pretty much describes almost every dish at Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill. A stone's throw away from San Luis Obispo's downtown core, the Higuera Street restaurant is hard to beat when it comes to shawarma, gyro, and falafel bowls. My personal favorite is the plate of two chicken kabob skewers that arrives on a bed of fluffy turmeric rice and lightly dressed tomatoes and lettuce. They come with sides of a garlicky dip, cucumber-flecked tzatziki, and paprika-dusted hummus, which create a hearty meal. But there's more! Petra adds warm pita to its bowls too, and I happily end up with lunch and dinner through a single order. Don't want to dig through a bowl? Get a Petra sandwich that stuffs all the elements into a pita pocket. Worried about making a mess with the pita sandwich? Get one of the Mediterranean-style pizzas, like the gyro or the Greek feta. Just don't forget to hit the extensive sauce bar on your way out.

—Bulbul Rajagopal

Best Mexican Food

Efren's Mexican Restaurant

1720 Beach St., Oceano

1285 Laurel Lane, SLO

(805) 489-2385









Best Thai Food

Thai Boat

3212 Broad St., No. 140, SLO

(805) 594-1638





DIG IN The county's Best Seafood is at the Best South Coast Restaurant—the Oyster Loft in Pismo Beach—where the roasted sea bass and mussels comes with a spicy sauce, potato puree, pea tendrils, and fennel confit; the oysters are fresh; and the ocean view spans as far as the eye can see.

Best Seafood

Oyster Loft

101 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

(805) 295-5104







Best Sushi

Goshi

570 Higuera St., suite 155, SLO

772 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 543-8942







Best Poke

Pokirito

848 Foothill Blvd., SLO

(805) 439-2541









Best Barbecue

Old SLO BBQ Co.

670 Higuera St., SLO

3870-3 Broad St., SLO

(805) 285-2473









Best Vegan Food

Ziggy's

594 California Blvd., SLO

1227 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 439-4399









Best Vegetarian Food

Ziggy's

594 California Blvd., SLO

1227 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 439-4399









Best Food Truck

Taqueria El Guero

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach

(805) 904-0104







BEST CHEF Garrett Morris serves chicken momo (left), chana masala (right), and more out of his pop-up Sichuan Kitchen SLO, which Morris dreams up dishes for with the help of his years spent living in Sichuan, China, and Nepal.

Best Chef

Garrett Morris (Sichuan Kitchen SLO)

977 Foothill Boulevard, SLO

(805) 888-7752









Best Caterer

Taste!

2900 Broad St., SLO

(805) 200-2978









OPTIONS At Taste!, there's choices, and not just on the restaurant's menu. The catering side of the business gives customers variety and quality to choose from for their events with the help of Ashley Codorniz, Patrick Kirby, Whitney Knodle, and Kate Hunter, who work for the Best Caterer in SLO County.

Best Butcher

Arroyo Grande Meat Company

120 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-2693









Best Fish Market

Pier 46 Seafood Company

1131 Rossi Road, Templeton

(805) 434-1950









Best Burrito

Tacos de Acapulco

596 California Blvd., SLO

(805) 543-9100





Living down the street from Tacos de Acapulco and their savory burritos for two years was a dangerous game to play. Whether it's a pit stop before going to the beach, recovery fuel after a night out, or something quick and filling, Tacos de Acapulco has you covered for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Bite into a homemade chorizo and egg burrito to start your day or savor a carne asada burrito in the afternoon, packed with rice, beans, cheese, onion, and cilantro. There are vegetarian options for our herbivore friends where they can munch on a burrito filled with bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, potatoes, and tomatoes. With reasonable prices and speedy preparation, it's hard not to stop by!

—Taylor O'Connor

Best Breakfast Burrito

Lincoln Market & Deli

496 Broad St., SLO

(805) 543-3443









Best Taco

Taqueria El Guero

SLO, Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach

(805) 904-0104







Best Burger

Sylvester's Burgers

Los Osos, Atascadero, Oceano









Best Sandwich

High Street Deli

350 High St., SLO

1326 Second St., Los Osos

(805) 541-4738









Best Steak

Jocko's Steakhouse

125 N. Thompson Ave., Nipomo

(805) 929-3686



Best Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken

299 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 706-0600







Best Pizza

Woodstock's Pizza

1000 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 541-4420









Best Wood-Fired Pizza

Flour House

690 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-5282









Best Salad

Firestone Grill

1001 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 783-1001









Best Chowder

Splash Café

197 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach

(805) 773-4653







Best Ramen

Raku Ramen

799 E. Foothill Blvd., suite A, SLO

(805) 439-3088









Best Fish & Chips

Pier 46 Seafood Company

1131 Rossi Road, Templeton

(805) 434-1950









Best Mac & Cheese

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

1117 Chorro St., SLO

(805) 544-7433









Best Ice Cream

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

868 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 439-5055









SWIRL IT UP A cone, a cup, sprinkles, and frozen yogurt. You really couldn't ask for anything more from SLO County's Best Froyo, SLO Froyo n' Italian Ice in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Best Froyo

SLO Froyo n' Italian Ice

956 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 787-0190









Best Doughnut

SloDoCo

Atascadero, SLO (two locations)

(805) 782-9766









Best Dessert

Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 784-2433









Best Pie

Linn's Easy As Pie Cafe

4251 Bridge St., Cambria

(805) 924-3050









Best Bread

Bread Bike

2060 Parker St., SLO

(805) 242-1588









Best Bakery

Bread Bike

2060 Parker St., SLO

(805) 242-1588









Best Olive Oil

Pasolivo Olive Oil

8530 Vineyard Drive, Paso Robles

(805) 227-0186







