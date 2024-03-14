William Fitzsimmons plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show on March 15 

Some artists are just really good at making you feel all the feels. Think John Moreland or Sufjan Stevens or Elliott Smith. Add William Fitzsimmons into that category. The multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter knows how to go right to the tear ducts.

VELVET HAMMER Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter William Fitzsimmons plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at Club Car Bar on March 15.

Case in point, his songs "Passion Play" and "Please Don't Go" were used in emotionally pivotal scenes in the TV medical drama Grey's Anatomy. His music has also appeared in Brothers & Sisters, One Tree Hill, Blue Bloods, and Burn Notice among others.

Fitzsimmons was born to two blind parents who were musicians and instilled their love of music in him. His songs explore everything from joyful childhood moments to high school days to heartbreak and, as his bio notes, his "inclination to embrace youthful wonder and creativity."

He's also recorded some amazing covers collected on two recent albums, Covers, Vol. 1 (2022) and 2 (2023).

"I just wanted to do songs that meant a lot to me for varying reasons," he explained in press materials. "I share some of the songs with other people. Some of the songs remind me of my childhood. Some of the songs are low-key messages to individuals from my past—and they're not necessarily positive. Some of the songs are just pure joy. Ultimately, they are all songs I love and respect from artists I think are incredible."

Courtesy of Numbskull and Good Medicine, Fitzsimmons plays Club Car Bar on Friday, March 15 (7 p.m.; all ages; $22 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with Baerd opening.

"Music has always made me feel a little less alone," Fitzsimmons noted. "I hope people hear this and feel more connected to themselves, their friends, spouses, and children. I chose these songs because of some connection with another person. It's all I really want."

Also courtesy of Numbskull and Good Medicine this week, don't forget about country singer-songwriter Sam Outlaw playing Club Car Bar this Thursday, March 14 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com).

STREET PARTY In another Numbskull and Good Medicine show, LA-based salsa, jazz-funk, hip-hop, R&B, and rock act Ozomatli plays BarrelHouse Brewing on March 15.

Incredible LA-based salsa, jazz-funk, hip-hop, R&B, and rock act Ozomatli plays BarrelHouse Brewing on Friday, March 15 (6 p.m.; all ages; $30 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Since their eponymous debut in 1998, they've proven to be an essential horn and percussion ensemble that feels like a street party whenever they play.

FEEL THE SWAGGER And in yet another Numbskull and Good Medicine show, roots rock trio The Record Company plays The Siren on March 16.

The Record Company with special guest Sárah Rogo play The Siren on Saturday, March 16 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at goodmedicinepresents.com). According to press materials, "The Record Company are a swaggering three-piece rock band with a lean, rootsy sound, but don't call them a blues act. While the blues is a major ingredient in their sound, they approach the music in their own way, blending the influences of foundational artists like Muddy Waters and Jimmy Reed with the tougher and more upbeat attack of early rock 'n' roll."

The Siren

The Siren has a bunch of free shows this week as well one ticketed concert, but let's start with the free stuff. Progressive bluegrass band The Storytellers returns on Friday, March 15 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). They've become an important part of the SoCal roots music scene.

Hard rocking cover act Soundhouse plays on Saturday, March 16 (2 p.m.; 21-and-older; free), delivering maximum rock covers from the '70s through the '90s.

Enjoy a St. Patrick's Day afternoon party with blues and rock cello sounds from Dirty Cello on Sunday, March 17 (2 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). The Bay Area band delivers foot-stompin' fun.

Jump blues act MarciJean & The Fever featuring pianist Carl Sonny Leyland play next Thursday, March 21 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). She's an amazing vocalist backed by a skilled band.

This week's ticketed show features genre-jumping Miami-based musician and actor Jason Joshua on Tuesday, March 19 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 at tixr.com), with '60s and '70s-style soul act The Sextones opening.

SLO Brew Rock

Don't forget cassette tape aesthetic champion Ariel Pink plays this Thursday, March 14 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $28 at ticketweb.com), with Period Bomb opening. LA-based Ariel Pink is influenced by 1970s and '80s pop radio and cassette culture.

Birdtalker's 2018 breakout hit, "Heavy," has now amassed more than 90 million streams on Spotify alone. They have two critically acclaimed albums out, and they play live on Friday, March 15 (doors at 8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $21 at ticketweb.com), with Carbon City Lights opening. According to their bio, "Birdtalker explore how to navigate the unknown, embrace uncertainty, and learn to let go."

Get in on the St. Paddy's Day fun when jangle blues rockers The Ragged Jubilee play an afternoon show on Sunday, March 17 (doors at 3 p.m.; 18-and-older; free). Wear green or get pinched.

Finally, enjoy an evening with Grateful Dead tribute band Cubensis next Thursday, March 21 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). They've been paying homage to Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, and company since 1987, carrying the torch for America's favorite jam band.

SOFTIES Sail away with Yächtley Crëw when they return to the Fremont on March 16, to play soft rock covers.

Fremont Theater

Everyone's favorite soft rock cover band, Yächtley Crëw, returns on Saturday, March 16 (8 p.m.; all ages; $29.50 at prekindle.com). The yacht-captain-clad septet covers tracks such as Steely Dan's "Reelin' in the Years," Hall & Oats' "Maneater," and Seals & Crofts' "Summer Breeze."

DIAMONDS ON THE SOLES OF THEIR SHOES South African a cappella vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo plays Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center on March 19.

Cal Poly Arts

Though they began in 1960, 1986 was a big year for South African a cappella vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo when they collaborated with Paul Simon on his album Graceland. They've gone on to win five Grammy Awards and have become international superstars. On Tuesday, March 19, they'll dazzle with their polyrhythmic harmonies in the Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $36 to $59 at calpolyarts.org).

The Clark Center

Kerry Irish Productions and KCBX present St. Patrick's Day in Ireland on Saturday, March 16 (7 p.m.; all ages; $35 to $50 at clarkcenter.org), where you'll be transported "to the Emerald Isle as the explosive sound of bodhrán, fiddles, uilleann pipes, guitar, and dancing feet roar through the theater," according to promoters.

SWEET LITTLE LIES Rumours—a Fleetwood Mac Tribute comes to the Clark Center on March 21.

Up next is Rumours—a Fleetwood Mac Tribute on Thursday, March 21 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $39 to $65 at clarkcenter.org). Formed in 2014, the group is known for its stirring renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. They've played around the world, delivering hits like "Go Your Own Way," "Gypsy," "Little Lies," and many more.

More music ...

The San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra and Cuesta Wind Ensemble present Folksongs and Symphonies on Saturday, March 16, in Cuesta's Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $20 general and $30 premium at SLOwinds.org). Hear Persichetti's Symphony No.6 and Bennett's Symphonic Songs for Band.

The San Luis Obispo County Jazz Federation hosts its annual showcase featuring the 2024 winners of the Young Jazz music scholarships on Tuesday, March 19, in SLO's Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church (4 p.m.; all ages; free but donations are appreciated). Started in 1984, the program awards scholarships to talented and deserving students from local high schools and colleges. Winners include Skylar Cappelli, Spencer Hafley, Miles Kennedy, Ryan Nolan, Vanessa Rivera, and Wyatt Willard.

Cal Poly music department

It's the end of winter quarter at Cal Poly, which means the Music Department has a slew of concerts lined up starting with the Cal Poly Wind Orchestra and Wind Ensemble's concert of new works for concert band this Friday, March 15 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $15 and $20 for the public, and $10 for students at (805) 756-4849), in the Performing Arts Center.

The Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble will give its winter concert on Saturday, March 16, in Spanos Theatre (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $15 and $20 for the public, and $10 for students at (805) 756-4849), presenting a suite of instrumental and vocal pieces celebrated across Arab society.

Finally, on Sunday, March 17, the Cal Poly Choirs presents their annual Traditions concert that features 100 Cal Poly alumni in a celebration of choral music of the past, present and future, in the Performing Arts Center (3 p.m.; all ages; $15 and $20 for the public, and $10 for students at (805) 756-4849).

"The Cal Poly choral program was my home away from home while I was a music major," Danna Damandan (Music, '23) said in press materials. "I am so thankful for the way it influenced my life and am very excited to return to the choir room in the Davidson Music Center and Performing Arts Center to make music with amazing friends and meet different generations of phenomenal choir alumni!" Δ

