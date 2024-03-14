We don't want your cell tower 

Verizon Wireless is relentlessly pushing to place a 55-foot cell tower in a back parking lot at 789 Valley Road, close to seniors' homes in Arroyo Grande. After a public hearing on Feb. 6 when senior citizens packed the chambers in opposition, during a four-hour meeting, where at least 10 of the seniors contracted COVID-19, the Planning Commission turned down the cell tower. During that same meeting, a petition in opposition to the cell tower was presented with 245 signatures from seniors ranging in age from 55 to 100 years old. Yet now Verizon Wireless appeals for yet another hearing, this time before the Arroyo Grande City Council. Once again, a vulnerable population needs to show up, in person, to defend their future health and their future home values. It's well documented that if your home is within a half a mile of a cell tower you're likely to lose between 8 to 20 percent of its value besides negative health effects ranging from migraines to cancer. I request Verizon place that tower in a field or business location, pay the owner the huge lease fee, and keep it far away from everyone's home.

Ethel "Tink" Landers

Arroyo Grande