March 28, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Upcoming reception showcases local artist Alex Hischier 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY ALEX HISCHIER
  • Courtesy Image By Alex Hischier

The Bunker in San Luis Obispo is hosting an Art After Dark reception on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. The free event will highlight art by Central Coast-based artist Alex Hischier.

According to press materials, Hischier is a local painter, sculptor, and writer whose works are influenced by abstract expressionists, such as Joan Mitchell, Willem de Kooning, and Joe Bradley. Hischier's art explores themes of disaster, redemption, psychic unrest, and the intrinsic value of failure.

Admission to the upcoming reception is free. Attendees can RSVP at my805tix.com. The Bunker is located at 810 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ

