Songwriters at Play hosts contest finales in Cambria and Solvang 

Mid-April will mark the conclusion of two local music competitions, both organized by Songwriters at Play.

The featured musicians slated to perform at the two finale events—scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at Solvang's High Roller Tiki Lounge and Sunday, April 14, at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre—were juried finalists from monthly Songwriters at Play contests held in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties over the course of a year.

Like the monthly contests, each finale event will include a panel of judges who will determine the competitions' grand prize winners. Each contestant at either event will have the chance to perform two original songs.

The April 13 lineup includes musicians Jess Bush, June Clivas, Ricky Berger, Tina Tara, Julie Lee, Jayden Secor, Peter Claydon, Michael Wilds, Paddy Marsh, and Jean Mann. Marsh and Mann will compete at the April 14 finale as well, alongside featured contestants Karyn Ann, Chris Mariscal, Ted Nunes, Cate Armstrong, Bev Praver, Miss Leo, Wildflower, and additional acts to be announced.

Admission to the April 13 showcase is $20 in advance at my805tix.com. Tickets to the April 14 event range between $23 and $28 at cambriaarts.org. Both finales are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Check songwritersatplay.com for updates on the two upcoming shows and info on other programs hosted by Songwriters at Play, led by husband-and-wife team Steve Key and Bonnie Nelson-Key. The prolific music duo organizes several concerts at various venues along the Central Coast.

Visit highrollertiki.com for more info on the High Roller Tiki Lounge, located at 433 Alisal Road, Solvang, and cambriaarts.org to find out more about the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ