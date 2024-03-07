is retracting the arts story, “Transgender artist Cobi Moules combines 19th century landscape, sci-fi in new Cuesta exhibit,” that was published on March 7 about The Showering of Sparkling Bits exhibit at Cuesta College’s Harold J. Miossi Gallery. The story contained inaccurate quotes and misrepresented both the artist, Cobi Moules, as well as his art, the exhibit, and the gallery. We take journalistic ethics extremely seriously atand believe that retracting the story is the best course of action under the circumstances.will follow up with a new story about the exhibit and the artist.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cobi Moules

CATCH IT WHILE YOU CAN See The Showering of Sparkling Bits at the Harold J. Miossi Gallery at Cuesta College, Room 7170, Romaldo Road. For more information, follow the gallery on Instagram @hjmiossiartgallery. For more works from Cobi Moules, follow him on Instagram @cobimoules.