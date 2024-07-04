Got a News Tip?
July 04, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini 

By
click to enlarge STRANGER THAN FICTION In 2016, a 34-year-old housewife disappeared during a jog, only to turn up 22 days later with a tale of abduction. Hulu's Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini reveals the truth. - PHOTO COURTESY OF HULU
  • STRANGER THAN FICTION In 2016, a 34-year-old housewife disappeared during a jog, only to turn up 22 days later with a tale of abduction. Hulu's Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini reveals the truth.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Hulu

When Redding, California, wife and mother Sherri Papini went missing while out on a run, the world took notice. After all, Sherri was just the kind of missing person that gets media attention—a fairly affluent white woman with a seemingly healthy family life. Sherri's husband, Keith, soon becomes the focus of the investigation, with seemingly erratic and emotional interviews with police and media.

The truth lies much deeper than an easy story of a husband covering bad deeds, however. What happened to Sherri, and what didn't, unfolded after she showed up on the side of the road, tied and claiming to have been kidnapped by two Hispanic women who held her captive for 22 days. While the world assumed she was the victim of a trafficking kidnapping scheme, detectives began to circle in on the truth of her time away and what really happened to the woman who seemed to be slowly returning to her old self.

In three parts, this series relies heavily on interviews of those around Sherri, including Keith and her sister Sheila. The well-known but still baffling tale unravels Sherri's pathology and the truth behind her crafted story, which proves to be a wild ride. (Three 52- to 61-min. episodes) Δ

