DIVA BOSS Assistant Zara Ford (Joey King) has to deal with her Hollywood star boss, Chris Cole (Zac Efron), who ends up having an affair with her mom, in A Family Affair, screening on Netflix.

What’s it rated? PG-13

When? 2024

Where’s it showing? Netflix

Zara (Joey King) is desperate to be taken seriously by her boss, superstar actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron), but he still treats her like an assistant, despite his promises to help her become a film producer. Zara lives with her mom, Brooke (Nicole Kidman), a renowned author.

Brooke lost her husband 11 years prior and hasn’t found love in the years since. She’s got a closet full of Vogue-gifted clothing—because she penned some columns for the magazine—and nowhere to wear them, that is until she and Chris make a connection. He’s 16 years her junior, but the two relate over isolation. Chris hasn’t had a “normal” life in years, and while he may be surrounded by people, he doesn’t have any friends. He’s self-involved and image-obsessed, but Brooke finds something deeper, and the two can’t help but be drawn to each other.

I like Efron and Kidman together. They both bring humor to their roles, and I absolutely adored King as Zara. She’s flabbergasted by the budding relationship between her boss and her mom and very wary that Chris will fall back into his old womanizing habits. This film is just plain fun, cute, and funny—definitely worth a couple of hours spent with your streaming device. (114 min.)