July 25, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

BEVERLY HILLS COP: AXEL F 

By
  • DOING THE NEUTRON DANCE Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Detroit Police Detective Axel Foley, who returns to Beverly Hills on another case, in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, screening on Netflix.

The heat is on … again. In this fourth entry into the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Detroit Det. Alex Foley (Eddie Murphy) returns to Beverly Hills after the life of his semi-estranged daughter, Jane (Taylour Paige), is threatened. As he investigates, he finds himself working with his old buddies John Taggart (John Aston), now the police chief, and former detective turned private investigator Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold). Even Serge (Bronson Pinchot) makes an appearance. The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott and Kevin Bacon as Capt. Cade Grant. Naturally, there’s a conspiracy afoot and maybe some dirty cops.

Axel F is trying really hard to recapture the magic of the 1984 original, right down to the soundtrack that reprises many of the original’s songs. Murphy is engaging as the wisecracking Axel, and the entire affair has the same breezy quality of the first film as well as the emotional punch, this time mostly focusing on the relationship between Axel and Jane. Look, it’s not reinventing the wheel, but if you’re in the mood for a little nostalgia, it’s two hours well spent. 

And what’s up with Eddie Murphy? He’s now 63! Does the man not age? (117 min.) ∆

