Kids of the ’80s rejoice because we love The Goonies like Sloth loves Chunk, and we get to see it on the big screen! The band of treasure-seeking kids finds one harrowing adventure after another as they work to save their neighborhood from being taken over by an evil real estate company out to build a shiny new country club.

The group of boys calls themselves the Goonies because of their neighborhood name, Goon Docks. When a treasure map is uncovered, the group sets out to find what lies beneath their homes. Spielberg was the king of ’80s flicks for kids, and The Goonies has everything that kids of both today and yesteryear want. Funny and heartwarming and full of characters you can’t help but grow attached to, this is the perfect film to share with your family.

Featuring young faces of stars like Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan, this slice of nostalgia is still as endearing today as it was almost 40 years ago. Don’t miss your chance to see this cult classic the way it is meant to be seen, on the big screen, and support Morro Bay in Bloom while you are at it! (114 min.)

—Anna