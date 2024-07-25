Americana singer-songwriter Azere Wilson releases her debut album 

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY BARRY GOYETTE

ROOTS AND BRANCHES Americana singer-songwriter Azere Wilson plays a record release party at Puffers of Pismo on July 27.

On her debut album, local Americana and roots singer-songwriter Azere Wilson looks to the past for inspiration. The 10-song collection feels timeless, opening with “Reach Out,” a spiritual she recorded on her cellphone in the moment. It sets the tone for a record inspired by the Black community—a community Wilson has been desperate to connect with.

As “herstory” explains on her website, her “small-town, Eurocentric upbringing—as one of few BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) in her community—shaped much of her youth and translates into her storytelling.”

Her “struggle to fit into a community where she never truly felt accepted fueled her desire to search out her roots in the Black community. This led her to delve deeper into the music and stories of her ancestors, providing an opportunity to explore these connections through her music.”

The result is a thoughtful collection of acoustic songs that pays homage to Black folk and blues artists of the past. Wilson’s got a really engaging and smoky voice, and she managed to get some great players to back her up, including Manas Itene, percussionist for Michael Franti & Spearhead, and violinist Tyson Leonard of Tropo. The production values are excellent, and it’s available on vinyl for all you audiophiles.

She reinterprets old blues tunes from the 1900s and injects bluegrass, blues, and jazzy folk into her originals.

“When covering country tunes, I’d joke that my love for country music and bluegrass comes from the white side of my family,” she explained, “but after my research and further exploration, I realized Americana, country, bluegrass all stem from Black roots. This music embodies all of me.”

Azere Wilson plays a record release party for her album The Rock the Roots the Lean On Me on Saturday, July 27, at Puffers of Pismo (7 to 10 p.m.; $5 at the door).

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Don’t forget Southern singer-songwriter Paul Thorn plays The Siren on Thursday, July 25 (6:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $37.20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). He mixes blues, rock, country, and Americana into his sound, and he’s also an engaging raconteur whose stories are every bit as entertaining as his music. He’s touring in support of his most recent album, Never Too Late to Call.

SOUTHERN COMFORT Numbskull and Good Medicine presents Southern gentleman and singer-songwriter Paul Thorn in The Siren on July 25.

“There’s a theme running throughout the record about people needing each other and reaching out to each other,” Thorn said in press materials.

A worthy message for our times from a performer who drips with integrity.

Moonshiner Collective plays on Saturday, July 27, at the new outdoor Los Osos venue at Celia’s Garden Café (5 p.m.; all ages; $29.56 at goodmedicinepresents.com). The band features multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Dan Curcio, eight-string guitarist Gary Wooten, and other collaborators, and Curcio’s songs range from rock to blues to funk and Americana. He’s got a great voice and the vibe at his shows is always intimate and chill.

GENRE-BENDER Singer-songwriter and harpist Mikaela Davis brings her ethereal music to The Siren, on July 31.

Harpist and singer Mikaela Davis plays The Siren on Wednesday, July 31 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $24.41 at goodmedicinepresents.com), bringing her ethereal and unusual sounds to Morro Bay. She made her recording debut six years ago with Delivery, and since then she’s shared the stage with likes of Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Christian McBride, Bon Iver, Lake Street Dive, and Circles Around the Sun. I don’t think I’ve ever seen harp so perfectly blended into a folk, rock, and pop act. Jeffrey Silverstein opens.

Also at The Siren …

In addition to the two Numbskull and Good Medicine shows this week, The Siren has also booked LA-based Americana, folk, and country singer-songwriter Jeffrey Livingstone on Friday, July 26 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free).

The multi-instrumentalist plays originals influenced by John Prine, Bob Dylan, and John Lennon, and his sound has been compared to Eric Clapton, Peter Green, and Jerry Garcia.

Singer-songwriter Katie Chappell opens the show.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Wish you could have seen Fleetwood Mac back in the day but never did? Head to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 27, and revel in the sounds of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac (8 p.m.; all ages; $35 to $55 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com).

They’ve been called “the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac,” and British newspaper Mail on Sunday wrote, “They do Fleetwood Mac better than Fleetwood Mac.”

I don’t know about that, but I checked out some videos online, and I gotta say, this is a tight, professional, and accurate-sound homage playing all your favorite hits.

More music …

Concerts in the Plaza marches on this Friday, July 26, opening with blues-rock, country, and reggae-inspired original music by husband-and-wife duo About Time (5 p.m.), followed by headliner IMVA (6 to 8 p.m.), a soul and R&B band. Get ’em while they’re hot.

The Jump Jax play the Live at the Lighthouse Concert Series this Saturday, July 27 (shuttles to the venue start at 1 p.m., with music from 2:30 to 5 p.m.; all ages; $28.62 to $44.69 at pointsanluislighthouse.org). Get ready for some jump-swing, rockabilly, and soul music when this energetic group led by Ted Waterhouse delivers a danceable mix of vintage classics and originals.

ROCKET MAN Tom Cridland channels Elton John in his show Tom’s Elton Tribute, playing in Cal Poly’s Performing Arts Center on July 28, and again on July 31, in the Templeton Performing Arts Center.

Elton John tribute act Tom’s Elton Tribute plays two local shows starting with one in Cal Poly’s Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 28 (7 p.m.; $53 adult or $40 for seniors 65 and older at pacslo.org) and again on Wednesday, July 31, in the Templeton Performing Arts Center (7 p.m.; ages 5 and older; $33.85 at eventbrite.com). Expect to hear hits such as “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Crocodile Rock,” and “Your Song” performed by Tom Cridland.

Enjoy two private garden concerts in Atascadero, on Sunday, Aug. 4, featuring NYC pianist Dalton Ridenhour and Nashville drummer Danny Coots, joined on Monday, Aug. 5, by local favorite, pianist Carl Sonny Leyland. (Both shows start at 5 p.m.; the duo is $20 and the trio $30, with half price for teens and free for those under 12. Contact [email protected] to save a seat and get directions).

Calling all musical artists!

Time is running out to submit your entries for the 16th annual New Times Music Awards. You have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, to enter. You’ll find rules, information, and an entry form on page 19 of this issue, or visit newtimesslo.com/sanluisobispo/NTMAHome/Page to submit entries online. Winners must be able to perform at the NTMA award ceremony and showcase on Friday, Nov. 8, in Rod & Hammer Rock. Good luck!

