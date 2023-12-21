Got a News Tip?
December 21, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Lesson 

By
WHO'S TEACHING WHOM? In The Lesson, streaming on Showtime, Hélène Sinclair (Julie Delpy) hires ambitious young writer Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack) to tutor her son, but he soon discovers he's a pawn in a complicated game of family dynamics.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Universal Pictures
  • WHO'S TEACHING WHOM? In The Lesson, streaming on Showtime, Hélène Sinclair (Julie Delpy) hires ambitious young writer Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack) to tutor her son, but he soon discovers he's a pawn in a complicated game of family dynamics.
What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Various streaming services

TV director Alice Troughton (The Living and the Dead, Baghdad Central) helms this tricky, sophisticated thriller about ambitious young writer Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack), who's hired to tutor Bertie Sinclair (Stephen McMillan) as he gears up for university. Liam jumps at the chance not because he's especially keen on teaching, but because Bertie is the son of famed writer J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant), Liam's literary hero who he hopes might help his career.

The linchpin of the family is matriarch Hélène Sinclair (Julie Delpy), who was instrumental in hiring Liam. She seems to harbor some resentment toward her husband, who she vaguely blames for their older son's suicide by drowning in the lake behind their lavish home. As Liam guides Bertie and ingratiates himself to J.M., it slowly becomes clear that roiling under the placid surface of the Sinclair family are barely hidden resentments, secrets, and perhaps even a little revenge.

What makes this tension-filled story shine are the absolutely compelling and nuanced performances by this very talented cast. Delpy and Grant are especially fantastic. She's surface pleasantries and inner turmoil, and he's outward bravado hiding secret insecurities. Has he lost his ability to write, and what is he willing to do to succeed again? (103 min.) Δ

