Atascadero Chamber sells 2024 Central Coast Wine Passport promoting wineries, breweries, and more 

The number of wineries, breweries, and now distilleries available on the Central Coast can be overwhelming.

The Central Coast Wine Passport can help, according to Josh Cross, the president and CEO of Atascadero's Chamber of Commerce.

"The Central Coast Wine Passport is one of our favorite programs," Cross said. "The passport allows people to discover dozens of fantastic wineries they might not have otherwise explored."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Atascadero Chamber Of Commerce

WINE WONDER The Central Coast Wine Passport opens up tasting options at wineries—including Kula—plus select breweries, distilleries, and more.

The $75 passport grants its holder complimentary tastings at 55-plus wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries. In addition, some hotels and other retail venues have offers that come with the pass.

"It's got something for everyone interested in doing tastings," Cross said. "I think that's one of the big reasons why we keep bringing it back, it's very versatile."

The chamber started the wine passport after the pandemic shutdown.

"We were unable to hold the Atascadero Wine Festival like we normally did," he said. "But we still wanted to give residents something to do or give to each other, and this just felt like the perfect idea."

It was such a success, Cross said, that the program continued even after the chamber was able to put the wine festival on again. The chamber was also able to expand how many businesses participated in the passport.

"First year, we had probably around 18 wineries," he said. "Now we have grown to almost more than 44 wineries alone, and that's not even including some of the breweries, cideries, and distilleries that were also added on."

With the passport, Cross said, also comes a way for businesses to combat rising operational costs and welcome new potential customers.

"With how expensive some of these tasting rooms have gotten purely from operational costs, it is nice to have that middle group that opens up an affordable option for those who want to try," he said.

While the passport can serve as an intro to various alcohol-producing establishments on the Central Coast, Cross said it also gives businesses an opportunity to grow.

"It's a win for everyone," Cross said. "Wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries get to expand their base and who is in their tasting rooms on the regular, and the participants get some nice complimentary tastings from some of the best the Central Coast has to offer."

Cross said that because the passport offers a wide variety of tasting options and runs year-round, it could be the perfect gift for local residents or their future guests.

"It's a great gift for someone who wants to do tastings on the regular without committing to a set schedule, since it lasts all year," he said. "And it's even better for visitors since they can come up anytime throughout the year and use it to their heart's content!"

Find a list of eligible venues for 2024's passport at atascaderochamber.org/wine-passport along with official rules and regulations. Purchase a passport through the chamber's website or by visiting the office, 6907 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

Fast facts

• Planning on being in Cambria for the holidays and looking for an easy meal for you and your family? The Cow Tipper at Oceanpoint Ranch (7200 Moonstone Beach Drive) will feature a Christmas Eve breakfast buffet ($40 for adults, $22 for kids) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a Christmas Day brunch buffet ($55 for adults, $28 for kids) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both require advanced reservations, so visit oceanpointranch.com for more information on how to secure your spot.

• Woods Humane Society is running a $25 pet adoption special for all pets (cats and dogs) until Christmas Eve. The shelter has two locations open daily from noon to 4 p.m. in San Luis Obispo (875 Oklahoma Ave.) and Atascadero (2300 Ramona Road). All animals will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. For more information, visit woodshumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Δ

Reach Staff Writer Adrian Vincent Rosas at [email protected].