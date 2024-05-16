Great American Melodrama presents Pirates of Pismo A-Go-Go 

click to enlarge File Photo By Steve E. Miller

Set in Pismo Beach during the 1960s, Pirates of Pismo A-Go-Go is the Great American Melodrama's latest production, slated to run Friday, May 17, through Saturday, July 6. The show is described as an adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance with a 20th century Central Coast setting.

The plot follows Frederic, a young "junior pirate" who plans to celebrate his 21st birthday by breaking away from the grip of his master, the Pirate King. Comical complications arise because of Frederic's Feb. 29 birthday, as it only comes around every four years.

Thirty minutes prior to each performance of Pirates of Pismo A-Go-Go, the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar—with popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, soda, beer, and more available for purchase—opens for attendees to enjoy, and reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks.

Visit americanmelodrama.com for tickets to Pirates of Pismo A-Go-Go or more info on the Great American Melodrama and its rotating lineup of shows. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the theater's box office, which is open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 5:30 p.m., and every Sunday, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

General admission to Pirates of Pismo A-Go-Go ranges between $32 and $38, with discounts available for children (ages 12 and under), students (ages 13 to 18), seniors (ages 62 and older), and active and retired military.

Call (805) 489-2499 for additional details. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano.

Other upcoming shows in the company's lineup include Gunsmokin' (Friday, July 12, through Saturday, Sept. 7), Werewolf of Arroyo Grande (Friday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Nov. 9), and The Holiday Extravaganza (Friday, Nov. 15, through Tuesday, Dec. 31). Δ