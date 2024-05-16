Got a News Tip?
May 16, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Them: The Scare 

Luke James stars as Edmund Gaines, a wannabe actor with a dark past that's haunting his present, in Them: The Scare, streaming on Amazon Prime.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Created by Little Marvin, this second season of the anthology horror series Them continues with Deborah Ayorinde in the lead, this time as LAPD police detective Dawn Reeve. It's 1991, the year Rodney King was savagely beaten by police, and the vibe in Reeve's squad is decidedly hostile thanks to her racist, corrupt co-detective Ronald McKinney (Jeremy Bobb). She's investigating gruesome murders in which the victims' bones were viciously broken and their corpses shoved into small spaces.

Meanwhile, she's got her mother, Athena (the great Pam Grier), and troubled son, Kel (Joshua J. Williams), at home with their own sets of problems. Not to mention an unusually intense man, Edmund Gaines (Luke James), who has a strange interest in her and her family. Their shared history is one of the story's central mysteries.

The series is dripping with dread and atmosphere, and in this new season, James as Edmund is positively mesmerizing, playing a mercurial range of emotions. His character garners sympathy yet elicits abject menace—a neat trick. Edmund's clearly troubled, and the series explores the psychological effects of child abuse, abandonment, racism, and supernatural forces. It's delightfully disturbing and demented. (eight approximately 45-min. episodes) Δ

