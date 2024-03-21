The Flowering Stone holds terrarium workshop in SLO 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
SLO Cider Co. will host a ticketed terrarium workshop on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. General admission to the event, led by The Flowering Stone, is $60 each, and tickets are available online in advance at my805tix.com.
Attendees of the workshop will complete a terrarium, with multiple project options to choose from. The admission fee includes all materials needed to complete a terrarium and a complimentary cider.
For more info on The Flowering Stone, visit floweringstone.com. SLO Cider Co. is located at 3419 Roberto Court, San Luis Obispo. Δ