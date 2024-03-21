The Flowering Stone holds terrarium workshop in SLO 

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Flowering Stone

SLO Cider Co. will host a ticketed terrarium workshop on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. General admission to the event, led by The Flowering Stone, is $60 each, and tickets are available online in advance at my805tix.com.

Attendees of the workshop will complete a terrarium, with multiple project options to choose from. The admission fee includes all materials needed to complete a terrarium and a complimentary cider.

For more info on The Flowering Stone, visit floweringstone.com. SLO Cider Co. is located at 3419 Roberto Court, San Luis Obispo. Δ