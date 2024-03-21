Catch The Fish Whisperer onstage in Oceano 

The Great American Melodrama in Oceano presents The Fish Whisperer, which is scheduled to run Friday, March 22, through Saturday, May 11.

Set in the small town of Shewauga, Wisconsin, The Fish Whisperer is a musical "brimming with hope and romance," according to the Great American Melodrama's website. The show opens during a rough patch for the town's fishermen, who can't seem to catch much lately. When a mysterious outsider named Hannah Hill enters the town and offers to resolve the crisis for a fee of $10,000, some locals become suspicious and assume she's a con artist.

Thirty minutes before each performance of The Fish Whisperer, the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar—with popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, soda, beer, and more—opens for attendees to enjoy and reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks.

Visit americanmelodrama.com for tickets to The Fish Whisperer or more info on the Great American Melodrama and its rotating lineup of shows. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the theater's box office, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m., and every Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

General admission to The Fish Whisperer ranges between $32 and $38, with discounts available for children (ages 12 and under), students (ages 13 to 18), seniors (ages 62 and older), and active and retired military.

Call (805) 489-2499 for additional details. The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano.

Other upcoming shows in the company's lineup include Pirates of Pismo A-Go-Go (Friday, May 17, through Saturday, July 6), Gunsmokin' (Friday, July 12, through Saturday, Sept. 7), Werewolf of Arroyo Grande (Friday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Nov. 9), and The Holiday Extravaganza (Friday, Nov. 15, through Tuesday, Dec. 31). Δ