Studios on the Park honors local photographer at upcoming fundraiser 

As part of its annual Sweet Art Fundraising Luncheon, Studios on the Park will acknowledge local photographer and community leader Celeste Hope as this year's honoree. The luncheon will take place at Bella Terra Vineyard Estate in San Miguel on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 11:30 to 2 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Studios On The Park

Hope is a professional photographer, and some of her photographs are currently on display at Studios on the Park in an exhibit titled Monochrome Memoir. According to press materials, Hope's humanistic photography focuses on multicultural exploration, live music experiences, female strength, and other subjects of personal inspiration.

A longtime advocate for the local arts community, Hope has been a board member of Studios on the Park since 2018.

"Art education and imaginative activities for young people can help students grow into well-rounded adults," Hope said in press materials. "I find it admirable to watch what Studios on the Park has accomplished for so many students."

For info on tickets to the upcoming luncheon, call Studios on the Park at (805) 238-9800. Admission is $75. Proceeds from the event will support local arts programs, according to press materials.

The luncheon will include live music from Gordy Quist and Ed Jurdi of The Band of Heathens, a photobooth, silent and live auctions, and other festivities. Visit studiosonthepark.org for additional details.

Bella Terra Vineyard Estate is located at 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road, San Miguel. Studios on the Park is holding this year's event at the vineyard thanks to the generosity of the estate's owners, Rich and Tracy Secchiaroli. Δ