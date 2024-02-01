Got a News Tip?
February 01, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Riptide Big Band celebrates 10th anniversary 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RIPTIDE BIG BAND
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Riptide Big Band

During its first concert of 2024, the Riptide Big Band will celebrate its 10th anniversary, as the local ensemble was founded in early 2014. The celebration dance will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria.

Thanks to ongoing support from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Maria Valley Senior Club, the Riptide Big Band has been providing free music events at venues across Central Coast throughout the past decade.

The 16-piece band, based in Santa Maria and led by former music teacher Judy Lindquist, includes musicians from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and specializes in big band era music, soft rock from the '60s and '70s, and the music standards of the '30s and '40s. Visit riptidebb.com for more info. Δ

