Oceano Train Depot hosts free exhibits during Model Rail Days 2024 

The SLO Model Railroad Association presents Model Rail Days 2024 at the Oceano Train Depot with six days of activities on April 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21. The venue will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The SLO Model Railroad Association

The upcoming program will include free exhibits of working model railroads of various scales and sizes, kid-friendly activities, a swap meet with deals on model railroad equipment, and more. To find out more about Model Rail Days 2024, visit slomra.org.

The SLO Model Railroad Association celebrates model railroading in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and holds public meetings at the Oceano Depot on every third Monday at 7 p.m. The Oceano Depot is located at 1650 Front St., Oceano. Δ