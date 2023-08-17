Got a News Tip?
August 17, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Joe Pickett Season 2 

By
STAND TALL Michael Dorman stars as Game Warden Joe Pickett, who runs into all manner of trouble as he executes his duties in the terrific neo-Western TV series Joe Pickett, now in its second season on Paramount Plus.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Paramount Plus
  STAND TALL Michael Dorman stars as Game Warden Joe Pickett, who runs into all manner of trouble as he executes his duties in the terrific neo-Western TV series Joe Pickett, now in its second season on Paramount Plus.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021-present

Where's it showing? Paramount Plus

I loved the first season of Joe Pickett, which centered on a new-on-the-job Saddlestring, Wyoming, game warden (played with quiet determination by Michael Dorman) who navigated the politics of his small town rural community and its greedy power brokers, while also juggling his responsibilities as a husband and father. The series is created by Drew and John Erick Dowdle, based on C.J. Box's series of novels.

Joe is a straight arrow, incorruptible and unwavering in his need to do the right thing. In this new season, those attributes may well get him killed. It doesn't help that he has deeply buried childhood trauma of his own and a misguided need for stoicism. Soon his emotions are coming out in uncontrollable ways, straining his relationship with his rock-solid wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill).

You can't help rooting for Joe as he struggles to appear totally in control despite his clear vulnerability. This is a neo-Western, and he's the white-hatted sheriff in a corrupt town, a man who thinks he has to face his foes alone, but he's got an important ally in Marybeth, who it turns out is just as resilient and strong-willed as her husband. I hope there's a third season. (10 approximately 50-min. episodes) Δ

