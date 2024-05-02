click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Katie Yu/FX

STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND In 1600, English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) becomes embroiled in a power struggle in feudal Japan, assigned Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) as his interpreter, in Shgun, streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Hulu

Created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks and based on James Clavell's sweeping 1975 historical fiction novel, Shōgun tells the story of shipwrecked English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), the powerful Japanese warlord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) who takes him in, interpreter Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), and Toranaga's many political rivals. It's about a foreigner in an unfamiliar culture who slowly grows to understand that what at first seemed barbaric has its own beauty, honor, and value.

It's stunning and culturally fascinating. Like Blackthorne we are at first aghast at the hierarchies, customs, and brutality of feudal Japan, where "honor" and even small transgressions demand seppuku—ritual suicide. But honor means everything, as does allegiance to one's feudal lord. As Toranaga navigates the political uncertainties of his time, we come to appreciate his shrewdness while also questioning his willingness to sacrifice his vassals for his cunning climb toward power.

The cast and acting are amazing, with Sanada and Sawai as standouts—the subtleties of their performances are mesmerizing. If you happen to be old enough to remember the original 1980 miniseries with Richard Chamberlain as Blackthorne, rest assured, this update is even better. (10 53- to 70-min. episodes) Δ